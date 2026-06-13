Kate Middleton's Baby Blue Look For Trooping The Colour 2026 Has A Deeper Meaning Than You Knew
Along with her impeccable sense of fashion, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has plenty of experience participating in Trooping the Colour, the reigning monarch's official birthday celebration. Kate's first Trooping the Colour was in 2011, months after she married William, Prince of Wales. Since then, Kate's rocked numerous Trooping the Colour looks over the years and although she occasionally throws a vibrant dress/hat combo into the mix, pastel shades are typically her go-to choice.
For 2026, Kate stuck with that strategy, wearing a light blue coat dress with a double-breasted bodice. The perfectly tailored look was made by Catherine Walker, one of Kate's favorite designers. Her broad-brimmed hat was crafted by Philip Treacy, whose striking creations she's often worn at such high-profile events.
As she's done in the past, Kate used her accessories to add extra layers of meaning to her outfit. The princess pinned her Irish Guards brooch to her left lapel. Kate was named an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in late 2022, and soon after, she paid homage to the regiment by wearing their signature shade of green on St. Patrick's Day. Kate's decision to wear pale blue at Trooping the Colour allowed the pin to take center stage. The enamel pin includes the Latin phrase "Quis Separabit," according to Kate's Closet, which translates to "Who shall separate us?" Clearly, Kate's pin is an inseparable part of her wardrobe at this event, as she wore it at Trooping the Colour in 2024 and 2025, as well.
Kate also honored Princess Diana and Prince Louis
Catherine, Princess of Wales' 2025 Trooping the Colour outfit was a bold nod to Princess Diana and she honored her late mother-in-law once again in 2026. Kate's blue coat dress looks nearly identical to one worn by Diana back in 1987. However, Kate put her own spin on the look. While Diana paired hers with white gloves, Kate kept her hands bare so she could show off Diana's special pearl bracelet. Kate also wore the bracelet at the wedding of William, Prince of Wales' cousin, Peter Phillips, the week prior.
In 2025, Kate highlighted her close bond with her middle daughter, Princess Charlotte, and this time, it was Prince Louis' turn for a special shoutout. While all three kids wore a touch of pastel blue to communicate their family solidarity, this time, Louis got to sit right next to his mom during the carriage parade. Last year, Charlotte was in this space. "[William and Kate] pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities," author Christopher Andersen informed Harper's Bazaar in 2025.
In addition to stunning in Princess Diana's jewelry, Kate's earrings were a reflection of her bond with her youngest son. Designed by Cassandra Goad, each of these exquisite earrings includes a group of seven pearls, each embellished with a diamond for extra sparkle. Kate debuted them at Louis's 2018 christening, and she has worn them at a variety of events, including the 2024 Trooping the Colour.