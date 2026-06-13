Kate Middleton's Baby Blue Look For Trooping The Colour 2026 Has A Deeper Meaning Than You Knew

Along with her impeccable sense of fashion, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has plenty of experience participating in Trooping the Colour, the reigning monarch's official birthday celebration. Kate's first Trooping the Colour was in 2011, months after she married William, Prince of Wales. Since then, Kate's rocked numerous Trooping the Colour looks over the years and although she occasionally throws a vibrant dress/hat combo into the mix, pastel shades are typically her go-to choice.

For 2026, Kate stuck with that strategy, wearing a light blue coat dress with a double-breasted bodice. The perfectly tailored look was made by Catherine Walker, one of Kate's favorite designers. Her broad-brimmed hat was crafted by Philip Treacy, whose striking creations she's often worn at such high-profile events.

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As she's done in the past, Kate used her accessories to add extra layers of meaning to her outfit. The princess pinned her Irish Guards brooch to her left lapel. Kate was named an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in late 2022, and soon after, she paid homage to the regiment by wearing their signature shade of green on St. Patrick's Day. Kate's decision to wear pale blue at Trooping the Colour allowed the pin to take center stage. The enamel pin includes the Latin phrase "Quis Separabit," according to Kate's Closet, which translates to "Who shall separate us?" Clearly, Kate's pin is an inseparable part of her wardrobe at this event, as she wore it at Trooping the Colour in 2024 and 2025, as well.