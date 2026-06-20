The One Time Princess Anne Switched Up Her Signature Hairstyle

From the beginning of her career as a working royal in 1969, Anne, the Princess Royal, has been a model of steadfast consistency. Anne has often been recognized as the hardest-working royal, and she frequently completes 400-plus appearances in a given year, providing people with thousands of opportunities to see her. During the vast majority of her career, those individuals would most likely have seen Anne with her hair piled high into a bouffant. After that many decades of wearing her hair the same, Anne's locks practically style themselves. She was shocked to discover that others find quite a learning curve with her hairdo. "I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes," Anne revealed in the documentary "Anne: The Princess Royal at 70" (via Town and Country).

Even so, variety is sometimes necessary. While her typical 'do works well alone or with any number of hats — including the plumed bicorn from Anne's unusual coronation outfit on King Charles III's big day — she opted to mix things up when she wore her Festoon Tiara for a state banquet in July 2025. Instead, Anne styled her hair in a low chignon.

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While the front and top of her head lacked their usual distinctive volume, Anne still let the sides puff out a bit. The style was an ideal way to show off the platinum tiara's numerous diamonds, and since the headpiece is valued at $4 million, it makes sense to let it take center stage.