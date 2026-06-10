Emma Heming Willis & Demi Moore Are Proof It's Possible To Be Friends With Your Husband's Ex-Wife

A Hollywood power couple in the '90s, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship ended in 1998, and they finalized their divorce in 2000. Even though they were no longer together, they maintained a strong bond as they co-parented their three daughters. The pair's friendship endured even during tough times, such as Moore and Ashton Kutcher's split. As for Bruce, he married Emma Heming in 2009, and they welcomed two daughters in 2012 and 2014. Moore has been making public appearances alongside Bruce, Emma, and different combinations of the five Willis daughters since 2008.

It can be hard for current wives and exes to get along in blended families, but in 2021, Moore shared how she really felt about Emma on Instagram, proving their bond wasn't just a facade. "I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," the "Ghost" star wrote in the caption of the post, which featured photos of Emma. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life." Moore praised Emma's entrepreneurial, nurturing spirit.

The public would eventually learn that Moore and Emma's relationship is even stronger than two best friends, as the blended family revealed in a joint statement on Instagram in March 2022 that the "Sixth Sense" star had aphasia, which was impacting his cognitive abilities to the point that he had to retire from acting. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the caption of a photo read.