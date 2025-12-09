A steady stream of celebrities have come and gone through "Dancing With The Stars" since the show made its debut way back in 2005. This lengthy and ever-expanding list has included actors, singers, NFL players, Olympic athletes, radio deejays, and more, ranging from trash TV king Jerry Springer to cancer-stricken sitcom star Valerie Harper — both among the "DWTS" legends who have sadly died.

Through it all, the constant has always been the show's professional dancers, who guide the stars through the choreographed routines that they perform together on camera. The pro dancers not only demonstrate their own skills, but must also function as teachers and mentors to their celebrity partners, preparing them to strut their stuff in front of millions of viewers. Over the years, these viewers have gotten to know the dancers, many of whom have used their platform on the show to become celebrities in their own right. In that regard, fans have gotten to learn about their personal lives, including details about their significant others. The truth about these "Dancing With the Stars" couples is that each of their personal love stories are entirely unique. To find out more, read on for a look at some "Dancing With the Stars" pros and their real-life partners.