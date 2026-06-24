Serena Van Der Woodson's Worst-Dressed Moments In Gossip Girl

Whether you love or hate "Gossip Girl," it is a time capsule of fashion in the mid-aughts, for better or worse. Leighton Meester's character, Blair Waldorf, had a pretty strict aesthetic that created some iconic fashion moments. One moment in particular included Waldorf wearing the absolute best outfit on "Gossip Girl." But, Blair's frenemy, Blake Lively's character Serena Van Der Woodsen, had a more chaotic style. It seems Serena might take after Blake, as Lively has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits while out and about or at red carpet events.

Of course, Lively isn't the only person to blame for Serena's worst style moments; the "Gossip Girl" costume department would have to take some blame. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lively even credited the costume designer Eric Daman with opening her eyes to the fashion world and the important role a character's closet has in building their personality and the world around them. Serena not only had iconic hair but also had notable fashion moments. Here are some of Serena's biggest fashion disasters.