Inside Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver's Fairytale Marriage To Will Allman
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver announced on the Season 3 finale of "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" that she was hanging up her uniform for good. After completing three seasons with the squad, she had this to say: "My cup is filled to the brim, and if my absence gives another girl an opportunity for her cup to be filled, then I consider that the greatest honor." Weaver married her husband, Will Allman, in April 2024, two months before the Netflix hit premiered. She's had a busy few years, and it's understandable that she wants to move on to a new chapter. Clearly, she is ready to leave the strict rules the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders have to follow in her rearview.
So, what is married life like for Weaver and Allman? They want to eventually settle down in their college town in Alabama now that Weaver's dream in Dallas is complete, and since it's closer to their families. On The Unplanned Podcast in November 2025, they admitted that the sudden fame impacted their first year of marriage, making it feel more like a business arrangement. They eventually settled into a normal routine. Allman said on the podcast that he loves to cook for Weaver. Plus, they bought a house with a yard and a dog in Dallas, and plan to have more dogs and children eventually.
What is Reece Weaver's latest career move?
On The Unplanned Podcast, Reece Weaver and Will Allman talked about Weaver's decision to become a full-time content creator and influencer while balancing her cheerleading responsibilities. Weaver shared how this act freed up their schedules so that they could get their dog, Ruby. Allman often appears in Weaver's social media content, sharing sweet moments between the two.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are already well-known, so being an influencer seemed par for the course. Even if the women aren't known by name, their uniforms are so iconic that country superstar Dolly Parton has even worn one at a Thanksgiving game, stealing the show. When the show about the DCC premiered on Netflix (a similar show, "Making The Team" aired on CMT), it created even more opportunities for the DCC women than they've ever had before.
So, in addition to brand deals, Weaver got the unique opportunity to be a guest announcer at the Grand Ole Opry in June 2026. "A night I'll never forget," she captioned a post about the experience on Instagram. "So grateful for the opportunity to stand on the legendary @opry stage and introduce one of my favorite country artists, @jordandavisofficial ✨." Weaver has said she wants to finish her teaching certificate eventually, but right now, she's leaving the DCC to find clarity in her life with Allman by her side.