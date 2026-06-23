Inside Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver's Fairytale Marriage To Will Allman

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver announced on the Season 3 finale of "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" that she was hanging up her uniform for good. After completing three seasons with the squad, she had this to say: "My cup is filled to the brim, and if my absence gives another girl an opportunity for her cup to be filled, then I consider that the greatest honor." Weaver married her husband, Will Allman, in April 2024, two months before the Netflix hit premiered. She's had a busy few years, and it's understandable that she wants to move on to a new chapter. Clearly, she is ready to leave the strict rules the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders have to follow in her rearview.

So, what is married life like for Weaver and Allman? They want to eventually settle down in their college town in Alabama now that Weaver's dream in Dallas is complete, and since it's closer to their families. On The Unplanned Podcast in November 2025, they admitted that the sudden fame impacted their first year of marriage, making it feel more like a business arrangement. They eventually settled into a normal routine. Allman said on the podcast that he loves to cook for Weaver. Plus, they bought a house with a yard and a dog in Dallas, and plan to have more dogs and children eventually.