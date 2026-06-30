Jennifer Lopez's Simple Parenting Trick Kept Her Twins From Being Spoiled
Jennifer Lopez's driven personality has clearly been passed on to her twins. The talented multihyphenate welcomed Max and Oskar Muniz in 2008, and she now co-parents the two with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer Lopez's twins are growing up fast and naturally, given their famous parents, they're at the risk of becoming spoiled because Max and Oskar Muniz live such lavish lives. But in June 2026, the "Play" hitmaker revealed they were the exact opposite when discussing their impressive college prospects. "They all got into all five colleges that they applied to," Lopez proudly told Extra in June 2026 (via YouTube), adding, "I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do."
Later that very same month, the "Hustlers" star was asked on "Watch What Happens Live!" for parenting advice for wealthy celebrity children, and she had one simple trick for any struggling parents out there. "They do what they see you do," Lopez asserted. "I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers, and they mimic you in this weird way." And the twins are clearly learning from their mom. Jennifer Lopez may live a really lavish life, but her 2022 documentary "Halftime" documented her intense and insanely demanding work schedule.
Jennifer Lopez's twins got scholarships despite their mother's wealth
Elsewhere during her chat with Extra, proud mama Jennifer Lopez also, somewhat controversially, confirmed that her twins had received scholarships to their chosen colleges. It's rare that a wealthy celebrity's child needs financial help to attend university, and the news received massive backlash on social media due to the "Anaconda" star's status as a multimillionaire. In 2020, Forbes reported that Lopez was worth a whopping $150 million. Currently, Celebrity Net Worth puts her at $400 million. The singer has been as emotional about her twins leaving for college as any parent. But it's especially difficult since Oskar and Max Muniz have been a constant as her career and relationships have changed. When they were younger, Lopez would even bring them with her on tour.
"They get homeschooled, and they go to school when we're in town," she explained to Fox 5 New York in 2016 (via YouTube). "And I think the most important thing is that they're with their mom. That they don't feel abandoned by a parent." However, the "On the Floor" hitmaker admitted that this type of parenting had to be built to last, and she really noticed the difference during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Once they start talking to you in a real way at 10, 11, 12 years old, it's a wake-up call," she shared on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2025. "It wasn't just about me giving them a great life. It was about me, you know, being there for them all the time." Fortunately, after working on it, "We have the best relationship now."