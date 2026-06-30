Jennifer Lopez's Simple Parenting Trick Kept Her Twins From Being Spoiled

Jennifer Lopez's driven personality has clearly been passed on to her twins. The talented multihyphenate welcomed Max and Oskar Muniz in 2008, and she now co-parents the two with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer Lopez's twins are growing up fast and naturally, given their famous parents, they're at the risk of becoming spoiled because Max and Oskar Muniz live such lavish lives. But in June 2026, the "Play" hitmaker revealed they were the exact opposite when discussing their impressive college prospects. "They all got into all five colleges that they applied to," Lopez proudly told Extra in June 2026 (via YouTube), adding, "I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do."

Later that very same month, the "Hustlers" star was asked on "Watch What Happens Live!" for parenting advice for wealthy celebrity children, and she had one simple trick for any struggling parents out there. "They do what they see you do," Lopez asserted. "I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers, and they mimic you in this weird way." And the twins are clearly learning from their mom. Jennifer Lopez may live a really lavish life, but her 2022 documentary "Halftime" documented her intense and insanely demanding work schedule.