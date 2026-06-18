Ali Larter Fires Back At Taylor Sheridan Critics With Five Simple Words

Paramount+'s "Landman" has no shortage of fans, and consequently, its showrunner Taylor Sheridan has quite a few admirers, too. And yet, over the years, the "Yellowstone" co-creator has received a lot of criticism for the way he writes. Much of that objection is a result of the female characters in his shows. Sheridan is a master when it comes to creating storylines for people who remember sitting in front of their analog TV in a cowboy hat when they were 6 years old to watch a western movie. But for many the development of the leading ladies, or lack thereof, in his work leaves a lot to be desired.

Ali Larter is the actor behind one of Sheridan's most famous leading ladies: "Landman's" Angela Norris. Now, she's opening up about the way her boss writes women, and she's not exactly onboard with some of the harshest takes. "It's just a false narrative," the actor reasoned on the June 15, 2026 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. Larter believes that criticism of Sheridan's female characters actually stems from viewers' surprise at their tendency to be freely sexual, which is misinterpreted. "You just don't see a lot of women in film and television that embrace their sexuality," she pointed out, confessing, "I'm always amazed at how shocked people are by it."