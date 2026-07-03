7 Celebs Over 40 Who Can Make Both Long & Short Hair Work For Them

There are some schools of thought that long hair is only for younger women; however, there are definitely long hairstyles that work for older women. And if you're lucky, you're able to go either short or long with your hair and still look good; at least, that's the case with a number of celebrities.

Some caveats: What's considered long or short hair can be subjective, but in this case, long hair is going to be anything that reaches past the shoulders or below (whether natural, a wig, or extensions — all is fair in love and hair). Short hair is anything at the chin level or up. These are all stars who have had both long and short hair from their 40s onward. Whether it was a wig for a role, or a personal style, these celebs over 40 have shown us that they can rock both long and short hair.