Kaitlan Collins Looks Different With Short Hair In Throwback Photos

It wouldn't be surprising if news watchers appreciate Kaitlan Collins' composure as a CNN journalist. However, being on TV means that there's more to love than her performance as a reporter. Kaitlan had a stunning style transformation over the years at CNN, and the anchor's hair plays an important role in her appearance.

Kaitlan probably has the best hair in the news industry, thanks to keeping it long in her 30s, but she looked different when she wore it shorter in her 20s. In April 2015, her dad Jeff Collins wished her a happy birthday on Instagram and shared an image of him and his daughter sitting and embracing (seen below-left). He wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my lil princess in the big town of DC...love you and have a great one !" Kaitlan had shoulder-length hair with the ends flared outwards, with some flipped over her right shoulder. This picture is an example of how much Kaitlan has changed since her CNN fame.

The above-right photo was posted a few months later in June 2015. Kaitlan's hair had grown out a bit more and was seemingly just past her shoulders, but still a far cry from her signature long locks. Although Kaitlan isn't completely unrecognizable in either picture, she doesn't look the same with the shorter hairstyle. Besides the fact that she was in her early 20s when these photos were taken, the shorter cut contributed a lot to her more youthful look.