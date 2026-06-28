Kaitlan Collins Looks Different With Short Hair In Throwback Photos
It wouldn't be surprising if news watchers appreciate Kaitlan Collins' composure as a CNN journalist. However, being on TV means that there's more to love than her performance as a reporter. Kaitlan had a stunning style transformation over the years at CNN, and the anchor's hair plays an important role in her appearance.
Kaitlan probably has the best hair in the news industry, thanks to keeping it long in her 30s, but she looked different when she wore it shorter in her 20s. In April 2015, her dad Jeff Collins wished her a happy birthday on Instagram and shared an image of him and his daughter sitting and embracing (seen below-left). He wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my lil princess in the big town of DC...love you and have a great one !" Kaitlan had shoulder-length hair with the ends flared outwards, with some flipped over her right shoulder. This picture is an example of how much Kaitlan has changed since her CNN fame.
The above-right photo was posted a few months later in June 2015. Kaitlan's hair had grown out a bit more and was seemingly just past her shoulders, but still a far cry from her signature long locks. Although Kaitlan isn't completely unrecognizable in either picture, she doesn't look the same with the shorter hairstyle. Besides the fact that she was in her early 20s when these photos were taken, the shorter cut contributed a lot to her more youthful look.
Kaitlan Collins knows how amazing her hair is
Kaitlan Collins doesn't discuss her hair care routine in interviews, but she's given people some sneak peaks. The CNN anchor shared a photo of herself wearing hair rollers in an Instagram carousel from May 2026. Fans were stoked about Collins curling her hair without heat, and some reminisced about the hairstyling techniques of the '70s. "I want your hair-care secrets," one commenter said. "Best hair on any newsdesk."
Fans searching for tips on how to get Collins' fabulous hair can look to social media for insight. New York-based hairstylist Julius Michael posted a photo of Collins at his salon on Instagram in 2023. In the caption he briefly described the 'do he gave her, mentioning layers and a blowout.
While people don't know the exact step-by-step routine to recreate Collins' hairstyle (beyond rollers and help from a luxury stylist), they can see how good the results are. In May 2026, the anchor shared another Instagram carousel captioned, "Windmaxxing and workmaxxing." The first picture shows Collins' long brown locks flowing in the wind, and they look just as good as they would non-windswept.