Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Rewrite The Post-Divorce Narrative With Dual Social Media Shoutouts

Things seem to have taken a turn in Nicole Kidman and ex-husband Keith Urban's relationship recently — this time for the better. The exes, who were married for 19 years, seem more amicable now than when they initially got divorced in January 2026, which sadly only added to the tragic details of Nicole Kidman's life. Evidence of this could easily be found on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend, as they both gave each other sweet, and somewhat shocking, public shout-outs.

On the "Big Little Lies" star's 59th birthday, on June 20, 2026, Urban posted a message to his ex on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday nicole mary!!!!!!!!!!!!" the country star wrote over an ombre blue-and-purple background, per Page Six. It was short and simple, but the statement made a big impact, especially considering fans have been increasingly worried about Keith Urban after his divorce. If things are going well enough between the former celebrity couple for a sweet, and public, birthday post, that's a good sign that they are figuring out how to co-parent and co-exist in a healthy way.

Although Kidman didn't publicly respond to Urban, she did write a special message for him the following day. The "Practical Magic" star shared a black-and-white montage on her own Instagram Story on Sunday, including a childhood snap of the Oscar winner alongside her late father, Antony Kidman, and a throwback picture of Urban giving a piggyback ride to their daughters, Sunday, born in 2008, and Faith, born in 2010. She captioned it simply: "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers."