Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Rewrite The Post-Divorce Narrative With Dual Social Media Shoutouts
Things seem to have taken a turn in Nicole Kidman and ex-husband Keith Urban's relationship recently — this time for the better. The exes, who were married for 19 years, seem more amicable now than when they initially got divorced in January 2026, which sadly only added to the tragic details of Nicole Kidman's life. Evidence of this could easily be found on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend, as they both gave each other sweet, and somewhat shocking, public shout-outs.
On the "Big Little Lies" star's 59th birthday, on June 20, 2026, Urban posted a message to his ex on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday nicole mary!!!!!!!!!!!!" the country star wrote over an ombre blue-and-purple background, per Page Six. It was short and simple, but the statement made a big impact, especially considering fans have been increasingly worried about Keith Urban after his divorce. If things are going well enough between the former celebrity couple for a sweet, and public, birthday post, that's a good sign that they are figuring out how to co-parent and co-exist in a healthy way.
Although Kidman didn't publicly respond to Urban, she did write a special message for him the following day. The "Practical Magic" star shared a black-and-white montage on her own Instagram Story on Sunday, including a childhood snap of the Oscar winner alongside her late father, Antony Kidman, and a throwback picture of Urban giving a piggyback ride to their daughters, Sunday, born in 2008, and Faith, born in 2010. She captioned it simply: "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers."
Things seem to be getting better between Nicole Kidman and ex Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman definitely didn't have to include Keith Urban in her Father's Day post. After all, she wouldn't have been the only celebrity mother not to mention her co-parent, as Kourtney Kardashian said nothing on social media about baby daddy Scott Disick and Gisele Bündchen ignored former husband Tom Brady on Instagram entirely. But the fact that she did shows just how much better things seem to be between them now. Ever since Kidman and Urban split in September 2025, things have seemed tense, which naturally impacted their children. In fact, Nicole Kidman's oldest daughter, Sunday, seemingly iced out Keith Urban as he reportedly wooed a new girlfriend back in April. Likewise, Sunday sided with her famous mom in a post-divorce interview the following month.
Much of this had to do with how Urban allegedly moved on from the Oscar winner quite quickly, with a source even claiming to Page Six that he was living with a paramour as early as January 2026. However, insiders reckon the singer-songwriter's public birthday message could be a last-ditch attempt to win Kidman back. Earlier this month, Deuxmoi reported that the "Moulin Rouge!" star was dating an entertainment executive. A source then dished to Woman's Day, "Keith is going to go loco when Nicole starts seriously dating someone, and he knows it. [...] He couldn't stop himself from wishing her a happy birthday after hearing the rumors she's found a new man." The insider also decried their split as "the biggest mistake of his life." Either way, the exes seem to be playing nicely together, which is great news for everyone — especially Kidman and Urban's two teenage daughters.