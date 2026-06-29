Life Looks Different For These Celebs Who Are Caretakers For Their Spouses

Going through a challenging health condition isn't just hard for the person with the diagnosis — it can also make life look very different for their caregivers. This is especially true if the caregiver in question is a spouse. Still, it's a natural part of life, and despite their money and fame, many celebrities have found themselves as caregivers for their loved ones.

Emma Heming Willis' life was turned upside down by Bruce Willis' health issues, and she has stepped up in every way to support him. She is a fierce advocate for her husband, but it hasn't been easy. In a June 2026 Instagram post, Emma wrote, "Today is my big 5-0. And I have to say, I'm ready for this new decade and all it has to offer. My 40s were heavy, yet I'm proud of how far I've come as a wife, mom, care partner, and advocate."

Some celebrity couples have been going through complicated conditions for decades, like Tracy Pollan, who's been caring for her husband, Michael J. Fox, ever since his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991. Some have even been there through their partner's health journey before they started dating, like Wells Adams and now-wife Sarah Hyland. They've made sacrifices, gone through struggles, and loved their spouses through difficult times, many of whom also raise kids and/or continue to work in Hollywood. Their stories are unique and inspirational.