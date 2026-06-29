Life Looks Different For These Celebs Who Are Caretakers For Their Spouses
Going through a challenging health condition isn't just hard for the person with the diagnosis — it can also make life look very different for their caregivers. This is especially true if the caregiver in question is a spouse. Still, it's a natural part of life, and despite their money and fame, many celebrities have found themselves as caregivers for their loved ones.
Emma Heming Willis' life was turned upside down by Bruce Willis' health issues, and she has stepped up in every way to support him. She is a fierce advocate for her husband, but it hasn't been easy. In a June 2026 Instagram post, Emma wrote, "Today is my big 5-0. And I have to say, I'm ready for this new decade and all it has to offer. My 40s were heavy, yet I'm proud of how far I've come as a wife, mom, care partner, and advocate."
Some celebrity couples have been going through complicated conditions for decades, like Tracy Pollan, who's been caring for her husband, Michael J. Fox, ever since his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991. Some have even been there through their partner's health journey before they started dating, like Wells Adams and now-wife Sarah Hyland. They've made sacrifices, gone through struggles, and loved their spouses through difficult times, many of whom also raise kids and/or continue to work in Hollywood. Their stories are unique and inspirational.
Jay Leno has taken care of wife Mavis Leno through her dementia diagnosis
Jay Leno married his wife, Mavis Leno, in 1980, but their relationship changed a few decades in when Mavis was diagnosed with dementia. He was named conservator of her estate in 2024, as she had gotten progressively worse and didn't always recognize her husband, among other tragic details of her health issues.
In a November 2025 interview with Today, the former "Tonight Show" host opened up about how much his life has changed while caring for his wife during her illness. For example, she can't go to restaurants anymore, so date night looks different. "I wish we could — I could take her out and go out to eat and do things like that, but you can't really," he said. "We'll get some help and we'll take her out in the car and we'll drive around and look at stuff and she likes that." She also loves to travel, which she can't do now either. Instead, they watch travel shows on YouTube to fulfill their wanderlust.
"You know, I enjoy taking care of her ... now she really needs me, and I like that," Leno added. "And I can tell that she appreciates it." In a January 2026 episode of "Life above the Noise" with Maria Shriver, Leno opened up about sticking with his wife "in sickness and in health." "You know, you take a vow when you get married, and people are stunned ... they're so shocked that you live up to it," Leno said.
Wells Adams helps take care of wife Sarah Hyland amid kidney dysplasia
"Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams has been supporting his wife, Sarah Hyland, since even before they got married in 2022. The "Modern Family" star has been open about her journey with kidney dysplasia, kidney failure, and her two kidney transplants. In a December 2018 interview with Self, she revealed that she had her first kidney transplant surgery in 2012 and her second in 2017, plus additional surgeries for endometriosis, abdominal hernias, and more. Not to mention, she was developing a relationship with Adams at the same time, meeting him for the first time just three days before she went through her second kidney transplant. " Hyland told the outlet, "He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital."
"He's seen me at my worst," Hyland said about her now-husband. "He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."
Wells is equally in awe of his wife, whom he called the "real-life version" of Wonder Woman in a December 2018 interview with Us Weekly. "Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills," he said. "Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again." It's clear that this is a couple sticking together in sickness and in health.
Tracy Pollan helps husband Michael J. Fox as he deals with Parkinson's disease
Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at age 29 in 1991, just three years after marrying his wife, Tracy Pollan. Throughout the decades since, she has been by his side helping to care for him as the disease progresses. The "A Stranger Among Us" actor shared an inside glimpse into what their lives are like as she balances working and caring for her husband.
"We just take it one day at a time, and it's worked," Pollan told People in November 2025. Fox's four kids with Pollan have also been affected by his health issues, and Pollan went on to explain how the now-adult children help support her. "It's very difficult for the family, for the caregivers, and obviously for the patient, so I think it's also important to acknowledge that, and acknowledge that it's not just all sort of easy," she added. "And it's hard for them, but they show up and they're there for us."
Fox is appreciative of what his wife does for him as well. In a November 2025 interview with his Entertainment Tonight, the "Back to the Future" star said, "Caregiving is the most difficult thing in the world. Tracy takes on so much." It can't be easy spending decades as a caregiver, but Pollan has been a champion for her husband and even helped him raise $2.5 billion for Parkinson's research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Emma Heming Willis takes care of husband Bruce Willis due to his dementia
Ever since Bruce Willis's family (including ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis, and his five daughters) announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, they have come together to support him and Emma as his caregiver. Bruce's disease progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) a year later, and in August 2025, Emma announced that she had made the difficult decision to move Bruce to a separate home.
"It was the hardest thing," Emma told People in September 2025 about Bruce's move to a home with 24-hour private care. According to Emma, these separate living quarters have made everything better, both for Bruce and Emma, as the kids can now live normal lives and have friends over without worrying about being too loud. "Dementia plays out differently in everyone's home and you have to do what's right for your family dynamic and what's right for your person," Emma added. "It's heartbreaking to me. But this is how we were able to support our whole family, [and] it has opened up Bruce's world."
Emma helped found the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, a grant-making organization that raises awareness about FTD, caregiving, and brain health; supports research; and provides resources to caregivers, which Emma has firsthand experience with. "Those early stages were deeply isolating," she wrote on her website. "I struggled with a sense of powerlessness, feeling as if I had no control over what was happening to my family. ... I came to realize that this new reality could easily consume me if I let it."