What Jennifer Lopez's Exes Have Said About Her

Jennifer Lopez got brutally honest on an episode of the "SmartLess" podcast in 2026. The triple-threat performer may be in her 50s, but she's not close to being done working on herself. The "Out of Sight" actor is one of the many celebs who have been married four or more times, and has been engaged a total of six times. Following her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2025, Lopez knew that she needed to make changes. "I canceled my tour and I sat there, and I was just like, you need to f***ing figure yourself out," Lopez told "SmartLess" hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

The "On The Floor" singer added, "There's been different times where I felt like, whether people outside knew it or not, where I feel like my life blew up in my own face, and it was because of the choices I made." Lopez realized it was time for some serious self-reflection. "There's nobody to blame here except yourself in a certain way," she added. "Not that people don't behave in a way that's not great, but 'What are you doing?' ... And that was that was a turning point for me."

A complete timeline of Jennifer Lopez's relationships reveals a mix of partners of equal fame and non-celebrity performers. Despite these relationships all ending, almost all of Lopez's former flames speak well of the superstar. Many are impressed with her work ethic and ability to handle the radical kind of celebrity that affects every second of her life. Who said what? Who felt scorned?