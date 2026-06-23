10 Things You Probably Never Knew About Kelly Ripa's Oldest Son Michael Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, had their lives transformed in 1997 when the couple went from soap opera actors playing parents on the show "All My Children" to first time parents in real life. The famous couple's oldest child, Michael Joseph Consuelos, was born on June 2, 1997 , and the story of his birth befitted his famous mom and her interest in Hollywood. On an episode of "Live with Kelly & Mark" years later, Ripa recalled her first child's birth. "I remember, I was watching 'Entertainment Tonight' [in the hospital] when they were like, 'Ready to have a baby?' And I was like, 'Okay, can we wait till this episode's over?'" Ripa said (via People). From the very beginning, Michael's life has been entwined with the entertainment industry.

Ripa and Mark share three kids together: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos. And the truth about Ripa's kids is that they all take after their parents in one way or another. Michael followed in his parents' acting footsteps, but he is still forging his own path in the television and film industry in his own way. Given that his parents are considered household names, Michael strives to maintain his individuality, so when Ripa's oldest son is not working, he lives a largely private life. That said, read on to discover the details about Michael's life that many people may not be familiar with.