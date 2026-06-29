'It Seems Wrong Now': Drew Barrymore Isn't Interested In Age Gap Romances With Younger Men

Notably, Drew Barrymore cited having children as a big factor for why she isn't interested in dating anyone significantly younger than her. The beloved actor has two daughters, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who were born in 2012 and 2014, respectively. However, there may be another reason why Barrymore isn't a fan of age-gap relationships: She's been in one herself, albeit as the younger party, and it didn't end well.

Before Kopelman, and second husband Tom Green, the "Firestarter" star was married to a bar owner named Jeremy Thomas. And, unsurprisingly, Drew Barrymore's first marriage was a short-lived disaster. The couple got hitched in March 1994, when she was 19 years old and he was 31. They were separated by April 1994, with Barrymore officially filing for divorce in May. It was finalized in 1995, and it didn't take long for the beloved actor to refer to her first husband as "the devil" in an interview with Rolling Stone that very same year.

Barrymore seems to have implemented a "three strikes and you're out" policy, making it abundantly clear that you'll never catch Drew Barrymore in another marriage. Of course, none of this is to say that she's given up on romance altogether; she just has a different perspective on it after a lifetime of experience (and three failed marriages). "I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different," Barrymore reasoned to People, in September 2020.