'It Seems Wrong Now': Drew Barrymore Isn't Interested In Age Gap Romances With Younger Men
Over the years, there has been much discussion and debate about relationships with significant age gaps — especially given just how prevalent they are in celebrity culture. Icons like Cher and Madonna have become somewhat notorious for dating men much younger than themselves, never mind the fact that actor Leonardo DiCaprio's preference for scandalous age-gap relationships has basically become a meme at this point. However, one celebrity you shouldn't expect to hop on this trend any time soon is Drew Barrymore, who confirmed in no uncertain terms that she isn't interested in dating younger men. The former child star opened up about her preferences during a February 2026 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
After the "Charlie's Angels" star lamented her recent struggles, acknowledging that her previous romantic encounters hadn't gone too well, recurring guest Sunny Anderson offered a suggestion: "Have you tried, like, the 20-somethings?" But Barrymore, who turned 51 that month, wasn't open to the idea. "You know what? No. I'm totally grossed out by that," she admitted, adding, "No, I have children and it seems wrong now." Nevertheless, Anderson stood by her own perspective on the matter, arguing, "Well, you might have tried a 20-something and it didn't go well. I have tried the 20-somethings and it was fabulous!" Hey, to each their own.
Drew Barrymore has some experience with age-gap relationships
Notably, Drew Barrymore cited having children as a big factor for why she isn't interested in dating anyone significantly younger than her. The beloved actor has two daughters, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who were born in 2012 and 2014, respectively. However, there may be another reason why Barrymore isn't a fan of age-gap relationships: She's been in one herself, albeit as the younger party, and it didn't end well.
Before Kopelman, and second husband Tom Green, the "Firestarter" star was married to a bar owner named Jeremy Thomas. And, unsurprisingly, Drew Barrymore's first marriage was a short-lived disaster. The couple got hitched in March 1994, when she was 19 years old and he was 31. They were separated by April 1994, with Barrymore officially filing for divorce in May. It was finalized in 1995, and it didn't take long for the beloved actor to refer to her first husband as "the devil" in an interview with Rolling Stone that very same year.
Barrymore seems to have implemented a "three strikes and you're out" policy, making it abundantly clear that you'll never catch Drew Barrymore in another marriage. Of course, none of this is to say that she's given up on romance altogether; she just has a different perspective on it after a lifetime of experience (and three failed marriages). "I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different," Barrymore reasoned to People, in September 2020.