Why You'll Never Catch Drew Barrymore In Another Marriage
Starring in a slew of romantic comedies throughout the years, especially alongside bestie Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore can easily be thought of as a person familiar with yearning. However, the "Ever After" star has had quite the bumpy history when it comes to the institution of marriage. So much so that Barrymore has ruled out getting married ever again.
In a September 2020 interview with People, Barrymore was on the cusp of launching her titular "The Drew Barrymore Show," but it seemed that, more than anything, love was on the brain. "I am a hopeless romantic," Barrymore said at the time, continuing, "And we are constantly contending with relationships." However, when it comes to the concept of getting married for a fourth time, Barrymore had some spicy takes on the matter. "I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married," the "Wedding Singer" star admitted. "I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever," Barrymore divulged, but mentioned that dating might not be off the table, especially since those endings seem to be a bit easier to handle.
"You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different," Barrymore said. And the "50 First Dates" actor should know, she has been married — and divorced — three separate times. Which makes her bold declaration feel a bit more nuanced, especially considering that her first two marriages were quite the spectacle.
Drew Barrymore has had enough of marriage
While there's much to know about Drew Barrymore, the fact that she's been married three separate times might still come as a shock. Barrymore's first marriage was a complete disaster, with the "Scream" star even having some choice words to describe her ex-husband. In a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, Barrymore, who was 19 when she married the then 31-year-old Jeremy Thomas, called Thomas "the devil." Though there's plenty of room to speculate as to why such a drastic age gap relationship fell apart, Barrymore's second marriage was apparently just as chaotic.
During the 1999 filming of "Charlie's Angels," it seems that Drew Barrymore fell in love with her brief but shining co-star, Tom Green. When the duo announced their marriage in 2000, the world was aghast. Barrymore was an industry darling at the time, and Green was a prankster comedian. Just as quickly as the romance came, so too did it dissipate, with Barrymore and Green filing for divorce in 2001. Though the two have remained friendly, it seems that the relationship did set Barrymore up for a more quiet concept of marriage.
In 2012, Barrymore married Will Kopelman, and the duo had two children, Olive and Frankie, during their stint together. Compared to the media firestorm of her first two marriages, Barrymore's time with Kopelman felt levelheaded and private, making it all the more shocking when the two separated in 2016. Though Barrymore's co-parenting relationship with Kopelman still remains intact, it seems that the third time truly was the charm, making the "Blended" star well within her rights to call it quits on the concept of marriage.