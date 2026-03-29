Why You'll Never Catch Drew Barrymore In Another Marriage

Starring in a slew of romantic comedies throughout the years, especially alongside bestie Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore can easily be thought of as a person familiar with yearning. However, the "Ever After" star has had quite the bumpy history when it comes to the institution of marriage. So much so that Barrymore has ruled out getting married ever again.

In a September 2020 interview with People, Barrymore was on the cusp of launching her titular "The Drew Barrymore Show," but it seemed that, more than anything, love was on the brain. "I am a hopeless romantic," Barrymore said at the time, continuing, "And we are constantly contending with relationships." However, when it comes to the concept of getting married for a fourth time, Barrymore had some spicy takes on the matter. "I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married," the "Wedding Singer" star admitted. "I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever," Barrymore divulged, but mentioned that dating might not be off the table, especially since those endings seem to be a bit easier to handle.

"You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different," Barrymore said. And the "50 First Dates" actor should know, she has been married — and divorced — three separate times. Which makes her bold declaration feel a bit more nuanced, especially considering that her first two marriages were quite the spectacle.