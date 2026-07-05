Hallmark Alum Hilarie Burton Morgan Looks Different With Gray Hair In The Best Way Possible

The world was introduced to Hilarie Burton Morgan as a blonde, curly haired VJ on MTV in the early 2000s. She took a unique career path from there, landing a role on "One Tree Hill" where she played Peyton Sawyer. Hilarie left "One Tree Hill" and made the move to Hallmark, where she starred in TV movies such as "Naughty or Nice," "Surprised By Love," and "Summer Villa." Although blonde was never exactly a signature hair color for her, she sported the color throughout much of her career.

Hilarie married Jeffrey Dean Morgan in October 2019 after a decade together. The pair have two kids and a 16-year age gap. She explained why watching the former "Grey's Anatomy" star going gray helped her make the same choice in 2020. "I'd seen my husband slip into Silver-Fox territory with nothing but glowing adoration from fans and media alike," she wrote in a 2023 New Beauty essay. "His silver made him better in their eyes ... I wanted that." She added that she liked how she looked for the first time in her life, so why would she dye it?

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At the June 2026 premiere of AMC's "The Vampire Lestat," Hilarie, who is in her mid-40s, proved that gray hair doesn't have to be boring. She looks totally different than she did with blonde or dark hair, but her color is dynamic and awesome. Her natural hair has a reverse ombre effect. It's silver at the roots, with a darker patch at the very end. So, she's not completely gray yet, but the look complements her bright, glowing skin.