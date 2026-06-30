How The Beatles' Breakup Inspired Ben Affleck & Matt Damon To Stay Close

Though Beatlemania had bitten the dust by 1966, it wasn't until the turn of the 1970s that one of the most influential bands of all time officially called it quits. Following years of mounting tension, John Lennon formally departed The Beatles in September 1969. Granted, this was initially kept secret from the general public, but the truth could only stay hidden for so long. And when Paul McCartney publicly announced his own departure from the band in April 1970, the reality of the situation became impossible to deny. The Beatles were done. However, little did the legendary Liverpudlian rockers realize, the manner in which they went their separate ways would one day inspire two of the most recognizable actors of the modern era to avoid going down a similar path.

As lifelong best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon started to make big names for themselves in the entertainment industry on the back of their collaborative projects, the prospect of being pigeonholed as a package deal evidently started to weigh on them a bit. Hence, why they largely stopped making movies together for a time. However, according to Damon, watching Peter Jackson's 2021 Disney docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back" made him seriously reevaluate his perspective on the matter.

During his January 2026 appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," Damon recalled bursting into tears while watching footage of The Beatles' iconic January 1969 rooftop concert. "It's, like, the most joyful thing," Damon said, adding, "And then, Peter Jackson put this chyron up, and it said, 'This is the last time The Beatles played live together.' ... It made me so sad that these guys ... they couldn't get past whatever it was that wouldn't allow them to, kind of, keep doing it together." After the fact, his first phone call was to Affleck.