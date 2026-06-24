Princess Lilibet Not Likely To Meet Princess Charlotte During UK Visit In July
Considering how long the royal family feud has been raging, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will likely take any wins he can get when it comes to burying the hatchet with his estranged relatives. Harry has made it clear that he wants to mend fences with the rest of the royals and hopes that his trip across the pond this summer will be a big step in the right direction. It's starting to seem like he just might get what he's been wishing for, considering King Charles III is reportedly thrilled that he'll be seeing Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie during their family's visit to the U.K. Unfortunately, Harry's children may not get the opportunity to meet their aunt, uncle, and cousins during the trip.
Seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet haven't been to the U.K. since 2022. This means that they don't know their cousins — 12-year-old Prince George, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, and eight-year-old Prince Louis — at all. Yet, royal expert Amanda Matta told Page Six that this isn't likely to be remedied anytime soon. According to her, "there is no indication" that the cousins will be meeting up this summer, even if their dads manage to make amends. "Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved," she explained.
Prince William isn't ready to forgive Harry
If Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet spend time with their grandfather, it will be a major moment in the timeline of Prince Harry and King Charles' years-long feud. Yet, William, Prince of Wales, isn't as ready to forgive and forget as his dad may be. "William has been the holdout for years, viewing Harry's betrayal as unforgivable," Amanda Matta told Page Six.
So, will the royals be estranged forever? An insider told Closer, "William is not going to change his position first, it will take Harry swallowing all pride and essentially begging. That's hard to imagine, but [Catherine, Princess of Wales] and Charles feel that it's possible once he [realizes] all that he will gain by getting William back on [his] side." So, it's up to Harry to win William over — if it's even possible at all.
For now, though, Harry should take a meetup with his dad as a win. Charles is likely taking it as a win, too, and consequently, royal reporter Emily Nash doesn't think he'll get involved in his sons' ongoing feud. "I think he probably is just focused on his own moment of spending time with the son he's not seen for a long time," she told Page Six, noting, "Especially potentially meeting his grandchildren... I'm sure that's probably his primary focus right now." So, for the time being, Archie and Lilibet will gain a relationship with their grandfather, but may have to wait a while to get closer to their cousins.