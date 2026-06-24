Princess Lilibet Not Likely To Meet Princess Charlotte During UK Visit In July

Considering how long the royal family feud has been raging, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will likely take any wins he can get when it comes to burying the hatchet with his estranged relatives. Harry has made it clear that he wants to mend fences with the rest of the royals and hopes that his trip across the pond this summer will be a big step in the right direction. It's starting to seem like he just might get what he's been wishing for, considering King Charles III is reportedly thrilled that he'll be seeing Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie during their family's visit to the U.K. Unfortunately, Harry's children may not get the opportunity to meet their aunt, uncle, and cousins during the trip.

Seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet haven't been to the U.K. since 2022. This means that they don't know their cousins — 12-year-old Prince George, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, and eight-year-old Prince Louis — at all. Yet, royal expert Amanda Matta told Page Six that this isn't likely to be remedied anytime soon. According to her, "there is no indication" that the cousins will be meeting up this summer, even if their dads manage to make amends. "Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved," she explained.