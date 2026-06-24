Reese Witherspoon's New Boyfriend Towers Over Her In Loved-Up Red Carpet Debut
The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and love is truly in the air — if you're tall enough to reach it. Summer loving just got a whole lot cuter at the June 2026 premiere of the "Legally Blonde" spinoff, "Elle," and the OG Miss Woods didn't need to do the bend-and-snap to find it. In their first red carpet outing as a couple, actor and AI advocate Reese Witherspoon looked absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend, German billionaire Oliver Haarmann.
The "Cruel Intentions" star hasn't always been the luckiest when it comes to her relationships, but she's definitely taking the high ground with her latest. Looking absolutely perfect in pink, the star's strappy heels barely left her past Haarmann's shoulders in the latest photos of them together. Haarmann didn't seem to mind at all, beaming down at his girlfriend and bringing his own pop of the franchise's signature color in the form of his tie.
The wealthy couple was first spotted in September 2024 on a date in New York City, and even Witherspoon's chunkier heels on that date didn't give the actor much of a leg-up. The "Big Little Lies" star soft-launched her new beau a year after the reportedly messy divorce from her second husband, millionaire talent agent Jim Toth. Witherspoon and Haarmann's adorable hand-holding and PDA at the "Elle" event was truly a testament to the fact that it's never too late to find the one (or at least another one).
Who is Oliver Haarmann?
It's undeniable that Reese Witherspoon has had a post-divorce glow, and her new beau, Oliver Haarmann, looks absolutely smitten. However, many fans may be curious as to who exactly the exceptionally tall billionaire is, who is roughly one foot taller than the actor.
While there is no public information about his parents' income, Haarmann likely comes from a wealthy family, considering the schools he attended. Haarmann was set up for financial success when he received his BA and MBA from Brown University and Harvard Business School, respectively. After working as a senior partner at KKR (a private equity company) in London, he founded his own firm, Searchlight Capital, in 2010. A source told People back in October of 2024, "Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood." Witherspoon is quite the businessperson herself, what with her AI-endorsing production company Hello Sunshine, which is majority-owned by the extremely controversial private equity firm Blackstone.
As such, she and Haarmann seem perfectly matched, and they're set to have a "Brady Bunch"-style family. The "Morning Show" actor co-parents with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, and the businessman also has two children from a previous marriage to Mala Gaonkar (who married Talking Heads singer, David Byrne, in 2025). Witherspoon preferred to keep things casual in the beginning, with an insider telling People in 2024, "She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities." However, considering her son's college graduation in May 2026, her relationship with Haarmann may have the opportunity to reach new, exciting, and profitable heights.