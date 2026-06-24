Reese Witherspoon's New Boyfriend Towers Over Her In Loved-Up Red Carpet Debut

The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and love is truly in the air — if you're tall enough to reach it. Summer loving just got a whole lot cuter at the June 2026 premiere of the "Legally Blonde" spinoff, "Elle," and the OG Miss Woods didn't need to do the bend-and-snap to find it. In their first red carpet outing as a couple, actor and AI advocate Reese Witherspoon looked absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend, German billionaire Oliver Haarmann.

The "Cruel Intentions" star hasn't always been the luckiest when it comes to her relationships, but she's definitely taking the high ground with her latest. Looking absolutely perfect in pink, the star's strappy heels barely left her past Haarmann's shoulders in the latest photos of them together. Haarmann didn't seem to mind at all, beaming down at his girlfriend and bringing his own pop of the franchise's signature color in the form of his tie.

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The wealthy couple was first spotted in September 2024 on a date in New York City, and even Witherspoon's chunkier heels on that date didn't give the actor much of a leg-up. The "Big Little Lies" star soft-launched her new beau a year after the reportedly messy divorce from her second husband, millionaire talent agent Jim Toth. Witherspoon and Haarmann's adorable hand-holding and PDA at the "Elle" event was truly a testament to the fact that it's never too late to find the one (or at least another one).