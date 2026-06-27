Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Looks Completely Different Today

Margot Robbie's acting career began in Australia when she was just 17 years old, and a few short years later she was a full-blown international sensation. From her breakout part in "The Wolf of Wall Street," to playing Harley Quinn in multiple films, to her role in "Wuthering Heights," she made a name for herself over and over again. And, of course, there's "Barbie," which made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood for a period. She's also found great success as a producer, starting with 2017's "I, Tonya." It's fair to say her career has evolved much the same way as her personal style.

In her younger years, Robbie tended to favor cute outfits that were very much era appropriate, choosing asymmetrical silhouettes and floral prints. Once she became an A-lister, however, she embraced both classic Tinseltown glam and bold sartorial swings. When Robbie dove headfirst into transforming into Barbie for her the movie's press run, she brought the house down in looks put together by celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal — and it really put her on the fashionista map.

If there's one thing that can be said about Robbie and red carpet fashion, it's that she seems to be having a good time with her looks. As she told Entertainment Tonight in 2025, "Honestly, for me, I'm doing it for my girlfriends, I hope they get a kick out of it. Every time we get glammed up, I'm like, 'I just can't wait for my girlfriends to see this.'" We can only imagine how much fun Robbie's friends have had witnessing her incredible red carpet style transformation.