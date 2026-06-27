Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Looks Completely Different Today
Margot Robbie's acting career began in Australia when she was just 17 years old, and a few short years later she was a full-blown international sensation. From her breakout part in "The Wolf of Wall Street," to playing Harley Quinn in multiple films, to her role in "Wuthering Heights," she made a name for herself over and over again. And, of course, there's "Barbie," which made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood for a period. She's also found great success as a producer, starting with 2017's "I, Tonya." It's fair to say her career has evolved much the same way as her personal style.
In her younger years, Robbie tended to favor cute outfits that were very much era appropriate, choosing asymmetrical silhouettes and floral prints. Once she became an A-lister, however, she embraced both classic Tinseltown glam and bold sartorial swings. When Robbie dove headfirst into transforming into Barbie for her the movie's press run, she brought the house down in looks put together by celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal — and it really put her on the fashionista map.
If there's one thing that can be said about Robbie and red carpet fashion, it's that she seems to be having a good time with her looks. As she told Entertainment Tonight in 2025, "Honestly, for me, I'm doing it for my girlfriends, I hope they get a kick out of it. Every time we get glammed up, I'm like, 'I just can't wait for my girlfriends to see this.'" We can only imagine how much fun Robbie's friends have had witnessing her incredible red carpet style transformation.
Her 2009 Logies dress garnered a lot of buzz
Arriving at the 51st TV Week Logie Awards at the Crown Towers Hotel and Casino in Melbourne, Australia in 2009, Margot Robbie appeared alongside then-boyfriend, "Neighbours" costar Dean Guyer.. Just 19 years old at the time, Robbie dressed in an orange and black corset dress with a frilly high-low skirt designed by Rebecca Copping, paired with black heels and with her hair up. While we thought she looked fun and cute, the dress wasn't for everyone; the ensemble landed Robbie on a number of worst-dressed lists.
Margot Robbie looked like a superstar in the making at the 2010 Logies
Attending the TV Week Logie Awards again the following year in 2010, Margot Robbie once again appeared on the red carpet at the Crown Casino. This time around, she donned a two-piece gown that featured a subtle and era-appropriate peplum waist and silver off-the-shoulder detailing, and a long white skirt. The look was designed by Juli Grbac, who won the first season of "Project Runway Australia." Robbie's hair also brought the glam, as she wore an updo with some face-framing curled pieces.
At the 2011 Logies, she offered an edgier look
Once again, we have the TV Week Logie Awards at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne, Australia. In 2011, Robbie rocked an edgy, slightly goth vibe. Her platinum blond hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she wore a knee-length white dress with a black lace overlay that matched her open-toed black heels. This would be her last trip to the Logies, but the event clearly holds a special place in her heart. As she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2019, "The Logies are the funnest award show ever. ... Everyone gets absolutely hammered."
She was cute in a flouncy floral dress at the TCAs in 2011
Once upon a time, Margot Robbie won hearts for her role as the newbie flight attendant Laura Cameron in the short-lived TV series "Pan Am." In 2011, she appeared on a panel for the Disney ABC Television Group's TCA Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. She was demure and summer-ready in a floral patterned mini dress paired with tan and orange wedges. This was Robbie's first American TV role, and she was ever the ingénue at her first press tour in the States.
She looked classy in white for The Wolf Of Wall Street red carpet
While the average person may never know what Leonardo DiCaprio is like in real life, one person who no doubt has an idea is Margot Robbie. She played his love interest in "The Wolf of Wall Street," a role that would play a big part in making her a household name around the globe. At the movie's premiere at NYC's Ziegfeld Theatre in December 2013, Robbie looked stunning in an asymmetrical white off-the-shoulder dress with a black detail midsection. Her Hollywood A-lister era had officially begun.
She was a screen siren at Wolf of Wall Street premiere in London
At the UK premiere of "The Wolf Of Wall Street" in January 2014, Margot Robbie looked seasonally appropriate in a long-sleeved, floor-length, sumptuous red Oscar de la Renta dress. Posing on the red carpet, Robbie showed off her side-parted updo, well protected from the UK's January cold, no doubt warmed up by the big career milestone that appearing in the movie was. Speaking to British Vogue at the time, Robbie said, "Doing this film was a big career decision to make ... You can't just be an indie actor after that and be anonymous."
She looked chic at Givenchy in a white pantsuit
In addition to attending more and more events related to her various TV and film projects, Margot Robbie also began attending more and more fashion shows as her star began to rise. At the Givenchy Spring 2016 show for New York Fashion Week in 2015,Robbie was classic and chic in a tailored white pantsuit — by Givenchy, of course — with no top underneath her jacket. She paired the ensemble with open-toed white heels and a contrasting black clutch bag.
Her white gown for the Gotham Awards was angelic
Appearing at the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City in November, 2018, Margot Robbie was wedding-chic in a long white dress with a plunging neckline by Calvin Klein. Much like the Givenchy pantsuit, it was a simple yet fabulous look. Her gold clutch offered a pop of glitz without stealing too much focus from the rest of the ensemble. This wasn't her only collab with Calvin Klein: That same year, she was brought on to be the face of the brand's fragrance Deep Euphoria.
Margot Robbie stepped out in shorts for a Refinery29 event
It takes an otherworldly beautiful person like Margot Robbie to pull off some of these outfits. Appearing at Refinery29's 29Rooms event in Los Angeles in 2017, which Robbie partnered with Refinery29 for, she wore a black. For the event, she went with black pumps, leather-look black shorts, a black turtleneck, and black jacket. There were a few pops of color, thanks to the brown leather belt and the embellishments on the shoulders of the jacket, but she didn't go too wild with the palette. Of course, she was made up and coiffed beautifully as always.
Her Mary, Queen of Scots premiere was dramatic and glam
A lot of time and work went into Margot Robbie's transformation for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in "Mary, Queen of Scots." Per Page Six, Robbie said of the makeup effects: "Took longer to create pox scars than the actual pox blisters, hours each morning beginning at 4:30 a.m." She ditched the pox marks for the European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018, wearing a jaw-dropper of a silver polka-dotted tulle Rodarte dress with a deep neckline, adorned with Tudor era-appropriate roses.
She looked like a princess at the Bombshell screening
Margot Robbie has played a number of public figures over the years, but in the movie "Bombshell" she played a technically fictional character who was a composite of real people opposite Charlize Theron as the very real Megyn Kelly, who has been through her own transformation over the years. Appearing at the special screening of the movie at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on December 10, 2019, Robbie looked positively lovely in a floaty lilac Giambattista Valli dress.
At the 2020 Oscars, Margot Robbie brought the witchy vibes
At the 92nd Academy Awards, Margot Robbie represented two movies: "Bombshell" and "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood," the former of which earned her a best supporting actress nomination. She looked like a true star in a gorgeous strapless black tulle dress with long draping sleeves, adorned with an eye-catching silver and blue brooch fastened to the bust. "We discovered this '90s couture gown in Chanel's archive back in December 2019," her stylist, Kate Young, told British Vogue. "It just felt very Margot — it felt cool."
Margot Robbie turned up in a jumpsuit for The Suicide Squad
Margot Robbie then dove headfirst into word of the DC Extended Universe as Harley Quinn in both "Suicide Squad" movies and "Birds of Prey." Speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" about Robbie's commitment to the action scenes in the 2021's "The Suicide Squad," director James Gunn called her performance "beyond incredible." Speaking of incredible, at the world premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Westwood in 2021, Robbie looked like an off-duty superhero in a white bodycon jumpsuit with loose pants, paired with white heels.
For the Babylon premiere she chose a daring silhouette
Some of Margot Robbie's looks are more wild than others, and her ensemble for the global premiere screening of "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on December 15, 2022, was definitely one of her wildest. Wearing what resembled one long piece of black fabric artfully draped around her body — including a hood and a train trimmed with fur — Robbie brought the drama in her Pieter Mulier for Alaïa look. She kept the drama going with semi-opaque black tights and black heels.
Margot Robbie enchanted on the Barbie pink carpet
In 2023, the world was introduced to the masterpiece that is the "Barbie" movie — as well as the unexpected fashion trend Margot Robbie sent soaring. It was the summer of Barbie-inspired fashion, and Robbie was leading the charge. Attending the European premiere of the movie at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023, she channeled Enchanted Evening Barbie in a pale pink Vivienne Westwood gown. The look also included a white tulle ruff around her shoulders, elegant heels, a pearl choker, and white evening gloves. It was easily one of Margot Robbie's best "Barbie" looks.
She kept it simple and regal at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony
Out with Barbie pink, in with the little black dress chic. Margot Robbie attended the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024, in a floor-length strapless dress by Rick Owens, which she paired simply with two gold cuff bracelets and her hair cut into a shoulder-length bob. This look also showed off Robbie's subtle glam, as her makeup leaned minimal with just blush, some eyeliner, and a sheer-ish lip.
Her huge sash at the SAG Awards almost stole the show
Who says classic little black dress and Barbie pink can't mix? Margot Robbie proved that the two do indeed go together when she attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, 2024. Looking classic with an added fun twist, Robbie wore a custom Schiaparelli haute couture sleeveless black mini dress with an interesting pink sash and train on one side, which she paired with long, loosely curled hair, black heeled pumps, and a sparkling anklet.
She looked like Desk Job Barbie at the Producers Guild Awards
Heading to the 2024 Producers Guild Awards on February 25, 2025, in Los Angeles, Margot Robbie looked absolutely stunning in a deconstructed suit dress by Balmain, which was altered for her by her stylist Andrew Mukamal. Paired with a black trapezoid-shaped bag, sparkling diamond rings and necklace, and black heels, Robbie looked like the quintessential office siren. The contrasting white lapels really brought the look together, in a nod to the classic 1960s "After 5" Barbie doll.
At the 2024 Oscars, she went with glimmering chainmail
At the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, Margot Robbie stepped out wearing a long black corset dress. Covered from bust to floor in shimmering chainmail, the Versace gown was as different as can be from Robbie's bright and colorful "Barbie" styles that she rocked throughout the whole press run, and she looked fresh and gorgeous with loose hair and simple makeup. As many pundits noted, this dress felt like her way of bidding the "Barbie" era adieu once and for all.
She brought the golden glamour to the Vanity Fair Oscars party
After the 2024 Oscars, Margot Robbie did a costume change and swapped out her long black gown for a corset. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, she rocked an archival Mugler gold corset dress from the '90s. She paired it with a silk wrap, gladiator sandal heels, and kept her hair loose and down. "Barbie" didn't win the award for best picture that night, but Robbie still brought the gold.
She tried out a cheeky look at the Big Bold Beautiful Journey red carpet
Over the years, Margot Robbie's looks have definitely become more daring. This was definitely the case as she attended the UK premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025, in London, which was one of her first big events since giving birth to her son. To mark the occasion, she wore a sheer, exquisitely beaded Giorgio Armani Privé dress, with spaghetti straps which extended over her shoulders to meet in a huge bejeweled brooch.
Margot Robbie rocked not one, but two leg slits at another premiere
Once again going for something daring and bold, Margot Robbie attended the premiere of her movie "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, on September 15, 2025. Robbie turned up for the event wearing a black and white vintage 1990s Thierry Mugler gown, going for a skin-baring silhouette with thin straps and very high double leg slits. Thankfully, she avoided any kind of wardrobe malfunction in her gorgeous outfit.
She looked like a painting at the Wuthering Heights world premiere
Sometimes it's absolutely the accessories that make the outfit. Such was the case when Margot Robbie attended the World Premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on January 28, 2026. While her voluminous custom black, red, and tan lace Schiaparelli gown would have looked stunning on its own, Robbie paired it with Elizabeth Taylor's heart-shaped Cartier "Taj Mahal" diamond around her neck along with another rock on her finger. The result had Robbie looking quite regal, especially with her dignified up-do.
Her intricate see-through dress dazzled at the Wuthering Heights UK premiere
Just when you thought her "Wuthering Heights" world premiere look was as bold as it gets, Margot Robbie went with another show-stopping outfit at the UK premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 5, 2026. Wearing custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Robbie was nothing short of ethereal. The dress, which featured green corset boning and straps leading up to her neck, featured sheer and nude illusion overlay. Paired with peep toe heels and featuring a train, Robbie looked like some kind of medieval space princess.
She looked like a swan at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Australia
The premiere of "Wuthering Heights" in Margot Robbie's native Australia was always going to be a big deal, especially alongside her costar and fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi, whose own acting journey has been more challenging than many realize. Dressed in a ghostly, floaty white Ashi Studio Couture gown with a hand-painted bodice, Robbie gushed to Refinery29 on the red carpet about her costar. "I loved working with Jacob. We're both Queenslanders, so I think we immediately got along on that front," she said.
She was a tall drink of champagne at the Met Gala
The Met Gala is arguably the biggest fashion event of the year, and in 2026, Margot Robbie attended for the first time since 2023. Showing up wearing a Chanel gown that reportedly took 761 hours to make, the gold lamé gown featured her go-to strapless corseted bodice silhouette, with a truly impressive train embroidered with petals with around 1,100 hand-sewn pieces. Paired only with earrings and a simple updo, Robbie again went for a minimal makeup look that showed off her natural beauty and razor-sharp cheekbones.
She looked like a member of My Chemical Romance at a West End show
Attending the West End opening night of the play "1536" in London on May 12, 2026, Margot Robbie showed off a more low-key new look with bangs and her hair cropped short, while looking stunning in black slacks, black top, and a military jacket by Seán McGirr for McQueen. Once again done up by her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie looked ready for spring with a simple blush, mascara, and rosy lip makeup look.