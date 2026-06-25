Savannah Guthrie Lays Down The Law With The True-Crime Community Over Mom Nancy

It would be disingenuous to claim the public's fascination with true-crime and sudden horrors are a uniquely modern phenomenon, particularly where the evolving case of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, is concerned. After all, articles documenting the murders of 1880s serial killer Jack the Ripper still live in our collective imagination, but the fear they instilled was incredibly material. Now in the age of Netflix documentaries and murder mystery podcasts, said fascination has seemingly replaced empathy — and that's where Guthrie draws the line.

From the shocking news of Nancy's kidnapping on February 1, to Guthrie's emotional on-air pleas for information, the case has been incredibly high-profile. Yet, despite the co-anchor's desire for respect and privacy, some netizens are taking their curiosity to the scene of the crime itself — and Guthrie won't stand for it. Police records obtained by TMZ shared how the host contacted local authorities on June 11 following a tip that a YouTuber was live-streaming on the property.

The owner of the "Criminal Network" channel, Alexander Zabel, had apparently been spotted outside the property before, with authorities describing Guthrie as "extremely upset" upon his return. Although she had already made this bold decision when it came to her security following her "Today" return, she won't back down from taking serious safety precautions when it comes to protecting the house in which her mother lived. Guthrie also reportedly told investigators she feared for the safety of both herself and the rest of her family by the increased presence of true-crime streamers on the property.