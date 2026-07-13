What Savannah Guthrie's Life Was Like Before Daytime TV Stardom

Savannah Guthrie is one of daytime TV's best known stars thanks to hosting one of NBC's most popular programs. Now, Guthrie lives a lavish lifestyle, but the "Today" show host had quite the journey before achieving fame as a journalist. Guthrie opened up about the early days of her career in a 2021 interview with Original Jurisdiction, a Substack publication.

"I was around 26 or 27, and I had been doing local news for a few years by that point," she said. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to keep doing it and try to move up to a bigger market." You might not know this about Guthrie, but this turning point in her life led her to attend law school for career security.

Given that she called herself a "huge legal nerd," it made sense that she chose to take the LSAT and apply for law school. Guthrie realized, however, that she missed application deadlines in 1999 before receiving an extension offer from Georgetown Law. After spending three weeks on her application, she was accepted into the D.C. -based school. Guthrie earned her degree with the highest honors in 2002, likely contributing to her success. The "Today" host called it "a big confidence builder."