9 Things You Might Not Know About Savannah Guthrie

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Savannah Guthrie needs no introduction. She's been a familiar face on the "Today" show for over a decade, and before that, she graced people's TV screens as they tuned in for the news. Guthrie, who probably feels like an extended member of the family for many of the Americans who have been watching her for years, has made many headlines throughout her career, and many more Americans learned her name when her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared in February 2026. While the "Today" star is well known, there are some things even avid fans might not know about Guthrie. For one, she wasn't born American. Guthrie was born in Melbourne, Australia, but her parents returned to Tucson, Arizona, when she was about 2 years old. She went to school there at the Amphitheater High School, and it just so happens that NFL player Michael Bates was one of her classmates.

Fans have been along for the roller coaster that has been Guthrie's career. Throughout the traumatic events the Guthrie family has weathered to Guthrie's most talked-about live TV moments, Americans have been watching. Then, in May 2026, they were in for a treat when Guthrie announced that she would be co-hosting NBC's new half-hour game show, "Wordle," which will be executively produced by beloved late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Guthrie revealed on the "Today" show that the new venture has been two years in the making, and that she was incredibly thankful for the team who were willing to delay some plans as she navigated her mother's disappearance. "When everything happened with me and my family, they just stopped everything and said, 'We'll wait for you,'" Guthrie said, per Hello! Here are a few other things you might not know about Guthrie.