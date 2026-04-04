Savannah Guthrie Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life
For many years, audiences around the U.S. spent their mornings with Savannah Guthrie as she shared the latest news with them on "Today." But in February 2026, her personal life became breaking news because of the tragic disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah returned to New York in March 2026 to visit her "Today" colleagues, and she'll be back on TV screens in April 2026 when her two kids with her husband, Michael Feldman, return to school after spring break. It's impossible for anyone to predict what the lives of anyone in the Guthrie family will look like after experiencing such a horrific tragedy. But, there is proof that Savannah and her family live a lavish life full of joy, and she has said that her mother's kidnappers aren't going to take her kids' mother away from them.
Savannah reportedly makes over $20 million working for "Today" in 2026, nine years after signing an $8 million contract with NBC following Matt Lauer's 2017 exit. Her net worth is estimated to be about $50 million. Feldman has a reported net worth of about $5.75 million from working as a business consultant and the co-chairman of the North American branch of the communication consulting firm FGS Global. The family lives in a Brooklyn Heights townhouse that boasts six bedrooms and four bathrooms and is worth $11.35 million. They also have a weekend home in Rhinebeck, New York, about two hours away from the city, where luxury homes are worth over $2 million on average.
Savannah Guthrie's family experiences her lux life alongside her
Before her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in February 2026, Savannah Guthrie was scheduled to fly to Italy to cover the 2026 Winter Olympics. It's not a stretch to say that the Guthrie-Feldman family lives a life full of lavish and exclusive experiences connected to her position at NBC. She attended the U.S. Open in 2025 with Mike Feldman and had one of the hottest tickets in town when she threw the first pitch before a Subway Series game at Citi Field between the Mets and Yankees in July 2025.
The journalist's kids sometimes go on lavish trips with her while she works. Guthrie shared the sweet moment that her co-worker, Al Roker, introduced her son, Charley Guthrie Feldman, to LeBron James at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her Instagram followers. She didn't have to leave the country to take her daughter, Vale Guthrie Feldman, to the hottest ticket in town — Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California in August 2023.
Savannah's family ran into her co-workers while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, proudly posed in mouse ears at Disney World, and posed with sports legends when they weren't in the stands cheering on their favorite teams. Savannah works hard so she can afford to send her kids to sleep-away camp for nearly a month. With their free time, she and her husband went on leisurely dinner dates sometimes, but also went to bed early to read, which is surprisingly relatable.