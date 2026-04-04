Savannah Guthrie Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

For many years, audiences around the U.S. spent their mornings with Savannah Guthrie as she shared the latest news with them on "Today." But in February 2026, her personal life became breaking news because of the tragic disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah returned to New York in March 2026 to visit her "Today" colleagues, and she'll be back on TV screens in April 2026 when her two kids with her husband, Michael Feldman, return to school after spring break. It's impossible for anyone to predict what the lives of anyone in the Guthrie family will look like after experiencing such a horrific tragedy. But, there is proof that Savannah and her family live a lavish life full of joy, and she has said that her mother's kidnappers aren't going to take her kids' mother away from them.

Savannah reportedly makes over $20 million working for "Today" in 2026, nine years after signing an $8 million contract with NBC following Matt Lauer's 2017 exit. Her net worth is estimated to be about $50 million. Feldman has a reported net worth of about $5.75 million from working as a business consultant and the co-chairman of the North American branch of the communication consulting firm FGS Global. The family lives in a Brooklyn Heights townhouse that boasts six bedrooms and four bathrooms and is worth $11.35 million. They also have a weekend home in Rhinebeck, New York, about two hours away from the city, where luxury homes are worth over $2 million on average.