Then & Now: Eva Longoria's Ageless Evolution Since Desperate Housewives, In Photos

Eva Longoria became an overnight sensation when she starred as Gabrielle Solis in the small-screen juggernaut "Desperate Housewives," which ran from 2004 to 2012. Despite the show being her breakthrough, Longoria was convinced "Desperate Housewives" would flop because of its unique premise. Thankfully, the dramedy lasted 8 seasons and 180 episodes and earned the actor numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Week after week, the media and audiences were blown away by Longoria's talent and youthful, timeless beauty. Since the show's conclusion in 2012, Longoria has continued to age like fine wine. Her red carpet looks have become the talk of Tinseltown, and she has remained vocal about the importance of a good skin and beauty routine.

After turning 51 in 2026, Longoria seemed to be aging in reverse and has embraced the new decade with a positive, laid-back approach. "I've been through many phases of lots of makeup and then being on red carpets, with up-dos and hair extensions – I'm kind of done with it all now," she declared to Cosmopolitan.