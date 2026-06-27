Then & Now: Eva Longoria's Ageless Evolution Since Desperate Housewives, In Photos
Eva Longoria became an overnight sensation when she starred as Gabrielle Solis in the small-screen juggernaut "Desperate Housewives," which ran from 2004 to 2012. Despite the show being her breakthrough, Longoria was convinced "Desperate Housewives" would flop because of its unique premise. Thankfully, the dramedy lasted 8 seasons and 180 episodes and earned the actor numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Week after week, the media and audiences were blown away by Longoria's talent and youthful, timeless beauty. Since the show's conclusion in 2012, Longoria has continued to age like fine wine. Her red carpet looks have become the talk of Tinseltown, and she has remained vocal about the importance of a good skin and beauty routine.
After turning 51 in 2026, Longoria seemed to be aging in reverse and has embraced the new decade with a positive, laid-back approach. "I've been through many phases of lots of makeup and then being on red carpets, with up-dos and hair extensions – I'm kind of done with it all now," she declared to Cosmopolitan.
Eva Longoria embodied old-Hollywood glamour at Cannes
Eva Longoria was a Hollywood bombshell at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, with her timeless beauty on full display. Longoria wore a plunging white Emilio Pucci gown, and her dark tresses were pinned back in gentle curls. That same year, she bid farewell to the hit series "Desperate Housewives" after 8 seasons. "Thematically, it's timeless. The ideas that we dealt with – family, friendship, motherhood, divorce, love – are universal," she told The Guardian about the show's impact.
She was a vision in pink at a charity dinner
Outside of her work on screen, Eva Longoria has devoted herself to philanthropy and supported numerous charities, including St. Jude's, UNICEF, and Feeding America. In 2012, Longoria established the Eva Longoria Foundation, which provides support, resources, and mentorship to Latinas around the world. She looked pretty in a pink Elie Saab dress at her foundation's annual dinner in 2013. "Making a difference doesn't have to be complicated...sometimes, you just need to be the person who steps up to do it," she told Parade.
The actor showed off her hourglass figure in an embellished mermaid gown
Eva Longoria is known for her enviable beauty, and she looked stunning while rocking a custom white Gabriela Cadena gown at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Longoria accentuated the embellished mermaid dress with loose waves and a smoky eye, with the elegant look stealing the show. "Beauty has a way to transform us in the way we feel, not only the way we look," she said to Fashion magazine. "There is power in makeup, hair, and skincare that provides a woman with a boost of energy."
Eva Longoria looked regal at the Princess Grace Awards Gala
Eva Longoria showed up at the Princess Grace Awards Gala donning a blush Gabriela Cadena cocktail dress. The eye-catching number featured a funky silhouette and embroidery. Longoria wore her hair pulled back in a chic updo with curtain bangs, and the soft hue complemented her glowing skin. She has been vocal about the importance of skin care and has been a L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador since 2005. "That's one way I've shifted my beauty routine—I shifted it from makeup-focused to skincare-focused," she told Prevention.
Eva Longoria opted for a fresh, youthful chop at the Global Gift Gala
Known for her long, luscious tresses, Eva Longoria decided to switch up her hairstyle when she sported shoulder-length curls and sideswept bangs at the 2015 Global Gift Gala. The fun, flirty chop gave Longoria a youthful look, and her makeup looked sophisticated at the charity event. "I have to leave the world a better place ... that has given me a lot more fuel for my fire in philanthropy," she said on "TODAY".
The actor dazzled in all-white and a sleek updo
Eva Longoria dominated in an all-white ensemble while attending the DesignCare Gala. She wore a Victoria Beckham silk-and-wool dress. The actor paired the curve-hugging number with a sleek bun, and her hairstyle complemented the outfit perfectly. Longoria has been close friends with Beckham for years and often wears pieces from her clothing line. "We are peas in a pod," she told The Times (via Hola!). "She's the funniest person. I think she's an introvert, but she's an extrovert with me. We are inseparable."
She looked downright glowing with a nude lip and soft highlights
For the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Eva Longoria decided to play around with her makeup and looked like a glowing goddess in a plunging green gown. The beaded Julian Macdonald sheer number and her highlighted shoulder-length tresses made Longoria's skin even more vibrant, proving that the Hollywood star takes her skin care seriously. "The creams and potions and serums and everything, the light therapies," she said of her skin routine to Glamour. "I do so much skin care."
Eva Longoria kept it chic and simple at a gala
Eva Longoria once again showed off her youthful complexion when she attended the 2017 Global Gift Gala in a daring, deep-cut white gown and pin-straight locks. Longoria has been vocal about using her platform to inspire younger generations of women. "It is so cliché, but you can accomplish anything. Sometimes women [feel they need] permission. [So if you're asking] 'Should I? Can I? Will I? Could I?' — yes, you can, and you will," she told Fashion magazine.
She was stylish in a satin blazer
Though she frequently dons glamorous gowns on the red carpet, Eva Longoria opted for a more casual yet elegant ensemble while attending the 2018 Teen Vogue Summit. The producer chose a light satin blazer, loose waves, and understated makeup for the event. Longoria once again appeared younger than ever with the look. "There are so many ways we can always make a difference, and you have to view work with that lens, and employ people of color and women," she said to PopSugar about promoting diversity.
She shut down Cannes in a sexy, sequined satin gown
While at the Cannes Film Festival screening of "Rocketman" in 2019, Eva Longoria sizzled in a sexy Alberta Ferretti satin gown. The dress was in a gorgeous blush hue and featured a sequined bustier and thigh-high slit; the bold look and her killer figure made Longoria the talk of the glitzy affair. "Working out is probably my mental-health hour of the day. I love waking up, working out, getting my blood flowing, getting oxygen in my lungs," she shared with Harper's Bazaar.
She was bright and playful in a yellow bodycon dress
Eva Longoria takes her philanthropic work very seriously, and she looked vibrant in a bold yellow bodycon dress at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Event. When Longoria was awarded $50 million by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for her foundation's efforts, she used part of the funds to help combat the California wildfires. "When something like this happens, we were like, 'How do we pivot? We've got to do something,'" she told "TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" about the fires.
Eva Longoria dazzled on the 'Rocketman' red carpet
Eva Longoria was the definition of a Greek goddess when she donned a gold metallic Cristina Ottaviano strapless gown at the premiere of "Rocketman" in 2019. She paired the structured ensemble with dangly earrings and styled her shiny hair in voluminous, cascading waves, which highlighted her beauty. "I have a full head of grey hair and it literally comes in within 10 days of colouring it, so I'm in constant touch-up mode," she revealed to Harper's Bazaar about maintaining her luscious locks.
The actor had a youthful glow at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards
Not only is Eva Longoria an actor and devoted philanthropist, but she has also proven herself to be quite the producer. Longoria's production company, Hyphenate Media Group (formerly UnbeliEVAble Entertainment), helped create numerous projects, including the action hit "John Wick." "In creating my production company, I wanted to build that pipeline of diverse talent that normally wouldn't get the opportunity," Longoria told Fashion magazine. She attended the 2020 Producers Guild Awards in a vintage-inspired golden tulle gown, and her youthful glow stunned spectators.
She looked radiant while launching her tequila brand
As an actor, producer, and director, Eva Longoria is undeniably one of Hollywood's hardest workers, and in 2021, she co-founded the tequila brand, Casa Del Sol. The brand celebrates the "Desperate Housewives" alum's Mexican heritage, and she showed up to a promotional event wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a unitard, blazer, and thigh-high boots. "I loved the idea that you could bring casual drinkers and enthusiasts together to enjoy a product that was founded with authentic Mexican roots with strong female influence," she told Forbes.
Eva Longoria proved she was aging like fine wine at a gala
Eva Longoria continued proving she was aging in reverse when she showed up to the Global Gift Gala in a glitzy gown, co-chairing the event with philanthropist Maria Bravo. She wore a powder-blue couture dress and kept her tresses shiny and straight. Longoria looked vivacious on stage and on the red carpet at the charity event. "It's a really fabulous party, this charity is my life's work, helping women and children all over the world," she told the Mirror (via the Daily Mail) about the gala.
She made her directorial debut and commanded the film's premiere
After directing episodes of shows like "Black-ish," Eva Longoria made her directorial debut with 2023's dramedy "Flamin' Hot." She rocked a tailored blazer and matching skirt for the Madrid premiere. Longoria won the Directors to Watch award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "Being a female in film has its obstacles no matter your role," she told Elle Canada of the big double standards in Hollywood. "The industry's shift towards more gender parity behind the camera is very important to me and I'm happy we're starting to see that happen."
She shone in a toga-inspired red gown and elegant updo
Two thousand twenty-three was a busy year for Eva Longoria professionally, as she was celebrating the success of her debut film "Flamin' Hot." The actor's creative efforts were honored at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, and she showed up in a toga-inspired gown in a bold red hue and an elegant updo. "I'm really cliche, but I think beauty comes from within. I think there's nothing more beautiful than when a confident, smart, secure woman walks into the room," she told Cosmopolitan.
She proved a good ponytail is always fresh and flirty
As she prepared to say goodbye to her 40s, Eva Longoria showed that a powerful ponytail is always in style when she attended the 2024 ELLE Gourmet Awards. The Hollywood triple threat was fresh and flirty with the hairstyle, and Longoria caused photographer frenzy by donning a sexy black dress with daring cutouts and a natural makeup look. "My favourite beauty era is right now," she said to Cosmopolitan. "I'm going through a very natural phase; I love less makeup and less styling on the hair."
Eva Longoria shut down the runway at Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria made jaws drop when she strutted down the runway at L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week in 2024. The star looked fresh-faced in a plunging white gown. The outfit hugged her curves and highlighted her beauty and glowing skin, as she took to the stage as an ambassador for the brand. "They have the most diverse group of ambassadors and the most diverse views of what beauty is," she told Elle Canada about L'Oreal. "It's not just about hair and makeup, it's about finding your value."
The actor looked glamorous in a glittering gown
While at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Eva Longoria stole the spotlight in a sheer lace gown and a chic ponytail, with the gorgeous look landing her on best-dressed lists. Longoria starred in "Land of Women" and learned Castilian Spanish for the role. She has opened up about not feeling "Latina enough" in her early Hollywood days. "I would go on auditions and they would be like 'You look Latina but you don't speak Spanish,'" she told Remezcla. "I wasn't Latin enough [but also] too Latina. It was definitely hard."
She was a beguiling bombshell at the Platino Awards
Eva Longoria once again opted for a form-fitting gown on the Platino Awards red carpet. Her svelte figure and mega-watt smile were on full display in a black-and-white strapless dress. The actor celebrated her 50th birthday in 2025 and adopted a new mentality toward aging and beauty. "I'm cold-plunging; I've got red lights on; I strength train with weights; I meditate; I'm journaling," she said to Marie Claire. "I'm doing everything. Not because I don't want to age but because I do want to age."
Eva Longoria was a silver screen siren after turning 50
The world let out a collective gasp when Eva Longoria showed up at the Paris Global Gala looking like a Hollywood siren in a stunning deep-cut ivory Mônot gown. She styled her dark tresses in vintage curls and wore a bold red lip, accentuating her glamorous look with statement earrings. "Salma Hayek is one of my biggest beauty icons. I just think she's stunning. I always look to Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot as beauty references too – a lot of good eye makeup," she told Cosmopolitan.
She rocked an all-white power suit at Paris Fashion Week
After steadily turning it up on the red carpet with sexy ensembles, Eva Longoria showcased the power of a pantsuit by wearing an all-white outfit at Paris Fashion Week. The TV star opted for a messy bun and softer makeup. The bright white highlighted her caramel skin, helping her look youthful at the event. Longoria has repeatedly shown she can rock both daring and modest outfits and has adopted a more minimalist approach to beauty as she entered her 50s.
She embraced a seductive style to celebrate Eddie Murphy
While celebrating Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, Eva Longoria wowed photographers in a plunging velvet number and statement-making necklace. Her full-bodied tresses looked healthier than ever, and she opted for understated eye makeup and a neutral lip, allowing her natural beauty to shine. "When I was 20, I looked 15. When I was 30, I was still getting carded for alcohol," she said to AARP about aging gracefully. "I've never looked my age. So it just followed me into my 50s."
Eva Longoria was a vision in violet while supporting the Beckhams
Eva Longoria showed up to David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in a sophisticated violet dress and minimal makeup. She has been close friends with power couple David and Victoria Beckham for years and chose to wear a chic, eye-catching design by her longtime gal pal. Longoria received her own star in 2018, and both her "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman and Victoria were there to support her big day.
The actor proved that less-is-more when it comes to beauty
Eva Longoria was the definition of luminous when she showed up to the Los Angeles World Cup Kick-Off in 2026 – her fans went wild over her fresh appearance. The starlet was all smiles while attending the event; her simple makeup and loose waves defied her age and further proved she's one of the industry's most gorgeous talents. "I just want to age well. I'm grateful to be able to move my body and work out, hike up a mountain, and play with my son," she shared with Byrdie.
She was the definition of picture perfect at 2026 Cannes
Eva Longoria has become one of Cannes' most exciting and fashionable stars to watch. "We only have so many years left," Longoria told AARP about embracing aging. "How are you going to spend them? What are you going to do in this moment? That focus makes getting older exciting." While attending the prestigious event's closing ceremony as a L'Oreal ambassador, Longoria donned a show-stopping, crystal-encrusted Elie Saab strapless gown with ornate embellishments, which complemented her tresses.
Eva Longoria had fun with her style and playful silhouettes
As she has grown older in the public eye, Eva Longoria has experimented more with her fashion choices and has emerged as a bona fide style icon. She has frequently embraced unique silhouettes and funky patterns, and she once again knocked it out of the park with a pale blue ruffled dress at Cannes. Longoria seems to be having more fun with her style as she enters a new decade, and she never shies away from trying something different.
Eva Longoria brought the va-va-voom to the red carpet
While at the Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria put the "va" in va-va-voom when she showed up in a sparkling black-and-white gown with a plunging halter neckline. The cleavage-baring number accentuated her curves and dewy skin. Longoria's complexion was something she grew to appreciate. "I was the only one of my family that had really tan skin, and now as I'm older, people envy the color of my skin," she told People. "And so actually it's something I'm really, really proud of, but I remember not liking it when I was young."
Eva Longoria discovered the fountain of youth at 51
With nearly three decades in Hollywood, Eva Longoria has seemingly discovered the fountain of youth, and her beauty remains timeless and downright enviable. Longoria has reinvented herself countless times throughout her career and has worn many hats, including actor, director, producer, and activist, and she keeps breaking barriers. "I crafted my career because the opportunities weren't there. My career path was very intentional and purposeful. Time is my most valuable asset so where I put that time has to be carefully evaluated," she said to Fashion magazine.