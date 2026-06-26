All About Lola Consuelos' Boyfriend (& What Mom Kelly Ripa Thinks)

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are the parents of three grown children. "It's one of those things where, you can never be ready," Ripa informed People in 2021 after her youngest child moved for college. The "Live!" hosts have also adjusted to milestones in their kids' romantic lives, like when Mark and Ripa took a vacation with their kids and their partners.

On that trip, their middle child, Lola Consuelos, brought her boyfriend Cassius Kidston. At New York University, Lola studied music while Kidston majored in sports management. While Lola had a lavish life as a native New Yorker, Kidston hails from Switzerland and his father owns a classic car company. Beyond their shared school, Lola and Kidston have unexpected common ground: both went to the same place for childhood vacations, albeit separately, but they first crossed paths on one of those trips. Although it's not exactly clear when they started dating, during a July 2025 appearance on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Lola indicated it had been roughly four years.

Surprisingly, their romance had a bumpy beginning. "We did not like each other when we first met each other," Lola explained on the podcast. "I think the reason we don't find ourselves truly arguing that much is because we kind of got it all out of our systems when we first met each other." These days, however, Lola and Kidston look pretty cozy. While Kidston has a private Instagram profile, Lola posts occasional updates. On a June 2026 Instagram post featuring a pic of Lola and Kidston celebrating her birthday, she described him as "my favorite person everrr" in the caption.