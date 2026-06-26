All About Lola Consuelos' Boyfriend (& What Mom Kelly Ripa Thinks)
Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are the parents of three grown children. "It's one of those things where, you can never be ready," Ripa informed People in 2021 after her youngest child moved for college. The "Live!" hosts have also adjusted to milestones in their kids' romantic lives, like when Mark and Ripa took a vacation with their kids and their partners.
On that trip, their middle child, Lola Consuelos, brought her boyfriend Cassius Kidston. At New York University, Lola studied music while Kidston majored in sports management. While Lola had a lavish life as a native New Yorker, Kidston hails from Switzerland and his father owns a classic car company. Beyond their shared school, Lola and Kidston have unexpected common ground: both went to the same place for childhood vacations, albeit separately, but they first crossed paths on one of those trips. Although it's not exactly clear when they started dating, during a July 2025 appearance on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Lola indicated it had been roughly four years.
Surprisingly, their romance had a bumpy beginning. "We did not like each other when we first met each other," Lola explained on the podcast. "I think the reason we don't find ourselves truly arguing that much is because we kind of got it all out of our systems when we first met each other." These days, however, Lola and Kidston look pretty cozy. While Kidston has a private Instagram profile, Lola posts occasional updates. On a June 2026 Instagram post featuring a pic of Lola and Kidston celebrating her birthday, she described him as "my favorite person everrr" in the caption.
Ripa is a big fan of Kidston and Lola's relationship
Although Lola Consuelos' Instagram posts often focus on her activities as a musician, when her boyfriend Cassius Kidston does make an appearance, it's clear that the couple is devoted to each other. "I'll never want to know a day without you," Lola declared in a July 2024 Instagram post honoring Kidston's 25th birthday. While it's not clear if they share a place, both Lola and Kidston reside in London, which eliminates the stress of a a long-distance partnership. If anything, the distance might pose a greater issue for Lola's parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. While Ripa and Mark spontaneously had a Las Vegas wedding in 1996, they don't want their daughter to follow in their footsteps and elope. Speaking to People in April 2025 alongside Lola, Ripa spoke of the possibility and said, "We would track her down, unelope her, and then make them do it the way that — yeah."
Despite this lingering fear, Kidston has definitely charmed Ripa and Mark. "I love him. I love his family," Ripa gushed in July 2025 on "Let's Talk Off Camera." "His mother and I have a lot of conversations about you two." Mark is also a big fan of the whole Kidston family, and the "Live!" hosts even invited them for a Thanksgiving celebration in 2025.
In addition, Ripa has no reason to worry about Lola eloping, since her daughter seems to be in no hurry to get engaged. She's just enjoying being in love. "We don't even have to think about [the future] because we're so comfortable and certain with each other," Lola informed Ripa on her podcast.