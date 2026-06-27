The Ups And Downs Of Chicago Fire Star Taylor Kinney's Past Romance With Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is, without a doubt, one of the biggest pop stars of the past 20 years. And so, it's only natural that Lady Gaga's relationship with Taylor Kinney garnered lots of attention when they were together. When their relationship began, Gaga was arguably one of the most recognizable people on the planet, whereas Kinney's own journey with fame and celebrity was much quieter. While he was already established in Hollywood thanks to the firefighter television drama "Chicago Fire" and movies "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Forest," his public profile shifted significantly when he struck up a romance with the "Poker Face" singer.

During a 2014 interview on "The Howard Stern Show" (via ABC News), Gaga gushed about how Kinney, who was still her beau at the time, initially wooed her. "He was the best," she said. "He used to sweep me off my feet, throw me on the back of his motorcycle, take me to the beach, no security. [My team would] be screaming at me, yelling at my phone all day, and he'd throw [me] in the back of his beach shack."

While Gaga and Kinney may have not been as public facing as other celebrity couples, they did have an interesting time in the limelight. They met on the set of one of Gaga's iconic music videos, fell in love, and then fell apart. Let's take a look at their time together — and where their love lives are today.