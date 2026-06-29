Why Hollywood Won't Cast John Cusack Anymore

Hollywood tolerates unseemly behavior only to a certain extent. For some celebrities, it doesn't matter how famous they become or what their contributions to society entail — if people decide to turn against them, they're done for. Ellen DeGeneres' massive downfall from fame is a hallmark of this; actors Jonathan Majors and Gina Carano are two more cases in a sea of further examples.

When it comes to John Cusack, one of the biggest reasons he's fallen out of Hollywood's good graces is an alleged one: the talk of the internet is that he's extremely hard to work with. This Reddit thread, for instance, is chock-full of supposed stories of Cusack's less-than-impressive personality. One user described him as "kind of a d***" and said, "He cares more about himself and his projects than his audience." Another Redditor wrote, "I don't think he's a very good person. I live in a city that sees quite a few movies being made. Every person I've spoken to that's worked with/waited on/partied with him hasn't had many good things to say."

Speaking of Reddit, Cusack has hosted three Ask Me Anythings (AMAs) to date. During the Q&As, Cusack briefly touched on his response to fame and supposed persona. "I can't say I enjoy [fame] because it's hard to be in public sometimes and be accommodating to people," Cusack wrote in 2016. Earlier, in 2013, he said, "[P]erception is not always reality when talking about serious things. I may have a serious tone, but I'm pretty silly with my friends."