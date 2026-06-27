Joanna Gaines Stages A Stunning 'Christmas In July' As Son Crew Steals The Show In PJs
"Christmas in July" has become a time-honored tradition meant to bring the joy of winter festivities to the scorching summer. And if there's one place that knows a thing or two about scorching summers, it's Waco, Texas, the stomping ground of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. So, when Joanna staged a Christmas-themed photoshoot while local temperatures were likely in the high 90s, getting into the holiday spirit apparently required a bit of method acting on the part of Chip and Joanna's youngest son, Crew Gaines.
Christmas in July actually came a bit early for the Gaines family this year, with Joanna chronicling the Christmas photoshoot at her family's farm via Instagram on June 26. And while the tree and decorations Joanna and her team put up were certainly helping to sell the illusion, it was Crew who stole the show by riding a dirt bike right outside the house while decked out in his Christmas pajamas.
"He's in his Christmas PJs. He's really believing that it's Christmas," Joanna said. "And what month are we in? June. Christmas in June. Feels right." Of course, it's a well-documented fact that Joanna's son is a major fan of the holidays, so getting him to take part in a mini-Christmas celebration six months ahead of schedule probably didn't take a whole lot of convincing.
The Gaines family likes to celebrate Christmas in style
Of course, Crew Gaines' love of the holiday season may be a case of the apple not falling far from the tree. Given that they rose to fame by making houses look good on HGTV, it should come as no surprise that Chip and Joanna Gaines like to go all out when Christmas comes to town. In a Christmas Eve Instagram post from December 2025, Joanna showed off the absolutely massive Christmas tree that was occupying the family's living room at the time, only to reveal that it was just one of several trees adorning their home.
The holiday season also seems to be extra special for Chip and Joanna now that their oldest children are leaving the nest. In December 2025, Joanna also posted a touching video of oldest daughter Ella Gaines reuniting with younger brother Crew when returning home from college for the holidays. Joanna previously opened up about Ella leaving home during a January 2025 interview with People. "It's just being okay with the shift and letting go of what was, and just being excited for what's to come," she said. "Knowing that [the older kids] will be gone in the next few years, I've made a conscious decision to create micro-moments, to feel in the now with our family, just be really more intentional with our time together."