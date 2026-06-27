Joanna Gaines Stages A Stunning 'Christmas In July' As Son Crew Steals The Show In PJs

"Christmas in July" has become a time-honored tradition meant to bring the joy of winter festivities to the scorching summer. And if there's one place that knows a thing or two about scorching summers, it's Waco, Texas, the stomping ground of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. So, when Joanna staged a Christmas-themed photoshoot while local temperatures were likely in the high 90s, getting into the holiday spirit apparently required a bit of method acting on the part of Chip and Joanna's youngest son, Crew Gaines.

Christmas in July actually came a bit early for the Gaines family this year, with Joanna chronicling the Christmas photoshoot at her family's farm via Instagram on June 26. And while the tree and decorations Joanna and her team put up were certainly helping to sell the illusion, it was Crew who stole the show by riding a dirt bike right outside the house while decked out in his Christmas pajamas.

"He's in his Christmas PJs. He's really believing that it's Christmas," Joanna said. "And what month are we in? June. Christmas in June. Feels right." Of course, it's a well-documented fact that Joanna's son is a major fan of the holidays, so getting him to take part in a mini-Christmas celebration six months ahead of schedule probably didn't take a whole lot of convincing.