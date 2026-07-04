Erin Napier's Quirkiest Outfits Are Packed With Personality

Erin Napier is one half of the husband and wife team behind the hit HGTV show "Home Town." She and her husband, Ben, help transform houses in their town into beautiful creations made for the people living in them. Ever since the show premiered on the network in 2016, the couple has been a fan-favorite with audiences.

In particular, fans love Erin's down-to-earth personality and big heart. But another part of her that many people love is her fashion. You could describe her style as eclectic and unique, and she usually rocks interesting patterns and color combinations in the TV series. Sure, Napier has worn some outfits that missed the mark here and there, but who hasn't? Of course, when she and Ben are doing hands-on work on the houses, tearing up floorboards and painting walls, she goes for more casual attire. But when it's time to show off their creations, Erin brings out her best clothes, and fans are often asking her where to find different pieces.

While the outfits are chic and stylish, they also include a lot of Erin's personality. Whether it's unusual earrings or eye-catching dresses, fans are always interested in seeing what she's wearing. Here are some of Erin's quirkiest and most memorable ensembles from over the years.