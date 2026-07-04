Erin Napier's Quirkiest Outfits Are Packed With Personality
Erin Napier is one half of the husband and wife team behind the hit HGTV show "Home Town." She and her husband, Ben, help transform houses in their town into beautiful creations made for the people living in them. Ever since the show premiered on the network in 2016, the couple has been a fan-favorite with audiences.
In particular, fans love Erin's down-to-earth personality and big heart. But another part of her that many people love is her fashion. You could describe her style as eclectic and unique, and she usually rocks interesting patterns and color combinations in the TV series. Sure, Napier has worn some outfits that missed the mark here and there, but who hasn't? Of course, when she and Ben are doing hands-on work on the houses, tearing up floorboards and painting walls, she goes for more casual attire. But when it's time to show off their creations, Erin brings out her best clothes, and fans are often asking her where to find different pieces.
While the outfits are chic and stylish, they also include a lot of Erin's personality. Whether it's unusual earrings or eye-catching dresses, fans are always interested in seeing what she's wearing. Here are some of Erin's quirkiest and most memorable ensembles from over the years.
Erin Napier wore a patterned skirt and sweater to promote the show
In March 2025, HGTV's Erin Napier and husband, Ben, did some promotion for "Home Town" on talk shows like "Tamron Hall" and "Today." For the special day, Erin wore a white cardigan paired with a patterned maxi skirt featuring yellows, pinks, greens, and what looked like fruit and butterflies on it.
To complete the look, she added brown shoes with tiny accent cutouts and small heels, along with dangling light pink statement earrings. The outfit was all Erin, making her easy to spot for casual fans tuning in.
A sunny day ensemble was lit-up with personality
For "Home Town Takeover" in 2025, the Napiers headed to Florida for a fun excursion. While there, Erin dressed in bootleg, rough-hemmed jeans, a button-up shirt with a bright abstract pattern all over, and sophisticated light brown slip-on heels.
In a promotional video for the event, the colorful outfit was the perfect pick to match the mural behind them. Fans fell in love with the look, with one commenting, "your outfits are the cutest," and asking Erin to reveal where she got her clothes.
Erin's double-patterned dress was a major hit with fans
While promoting "Home Town" and teasing an unexpected space they transformed for someone, Erin Napier shared a snap wearing a dress that was to die for. The garment featured a dark top section with what looked like orange polka dots, with a V-neckline and poufy sleeves. This V-neck outfit is a bit more conservative than Napier's most controversial outfit, which was a deep-V cut dress.
The skirt of the dress had a bunch of different colors in the form of a flowery pattern, while Erin added orange strappy heels to bring it all together. A fan asked about the garment on Instagram, saying, "WHERE do you get your darling dresses?"
The Napiers got all dressed up for a special themed event
In May 2023, Erin and Ben Napier celebrated their local Lauren Rogers Museum of Art at a formal event, with the night appearing to be themed around the 1920s. Erin wore an outfit that was perfectly on theme but also would've fit right into her present wardrobe.
She wore a bronze-colored short dress, covered in a green velvet jacket with a fur trim, paired with dangling earrings and a floral fabric purse. The stylish ensemble was envy-inducing for fashion and "Home Town" fans alike.
Every piece of Erin's clothing seems handpicked for her
Ben and Erin Napier teamed up with some friends and fellow home improvement aficionados for the new HGTV show "Home Town: Inn This Together," which premiered in 2026. In one photo on Instagram from the experience, Erin wore a red, comfy-looking cable knit sweater, brown heeled boots that hit right under the knees, and an asymmetrical dark-colored skirt with buttons on the front.
The ensemble was more casual than some of her other fashion looks, but it was just as stylish and personal. Erin's look had a mod-edge to it, but it still had that eclectic charm that she's become known for.
Erin Napier's unique folksy dress had fans enamored
Erin and Ben Napier attended an event in 2026 to celebrate the Ole Miss Women's Council, and the HGTV stars went all-out with their outfits. For Erin, she had on brown high boots that she had previously paired with a cute minidress.
The dress itself was definitely her style. It had a folksy floral pattern on most of it, while a rich blue color and big flowers circled the bottom of the skirt. It also had scalloped edges and illusion cutouts around the waist and on the sleeves.
Erin Napier's bright colorblock dress was undeniably fashionable
During a visit to Orlando, Florida, Erin and Ben Napier stopped at the house where part of "My Girl" was filmed. In a post on Instagram, Erin posed for a photo to commemorate the moment. Erin looked stunning in a bright color-block maxi dress with ruffles on the neckline and skirt.
She completed the look with chic sunglasses, a colorful bracelet, and dangling pink earrings. The outfit managed to be both striking and relaxed all at once, which is a great way to describe Erin's sense of style.
Erin Napier's jeans and statement top combo never goes wrong
During one "Home Town" episode, Erin Napier paired her signature bootcut jeans with another colorful top. The flowy shirt had long sleeves and featured an abstract pattern in reds, blues, and yellows all over. She wore tan boots on her feet and added another unique pair of earrings that fanned out and drew the eye.
The ensemble was more laidback than some of her other clothing, but it was just as trendy and casually elegant. It's safe to say that, while becoming a well-known home improvement expert, Erin Napier has also transformed into a style icon over the years.