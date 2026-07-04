John Stamos Had An Unexpected Encounter With Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn's New Husband
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Running into an ex's new partner can be extremely awkward. However, in the case of John Stamos and Jerry O'Connell, who have both been married to Rebecca Romijn, it sounds like things actually went smoothly when they ran into each other at a party. There's even photographic proof! In November 2025, O'Connell posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Stamos and Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, and everyone was smiling.
O'Connell poked fun at the unlikely sight of the two men together, considering how hard Stamos took his divorce from Romijn. In the caption for the photo, O'Connell wrote: "first @zohrankmamdani and @realdonaldtrump. Then me and @johnstamos. You are up @russian_kremlin & zelenskyy_official." For some context, their party pic was posted the day after Donald Trump surprised people by praising New York City's then-mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, after their meeting in the White House. To a half-joking O'Connell, if they could all meet cordially, there was still hope for Russia and Ukraine.
The O'Connell / Stamos moment happened at a party for Howie Mandel's 70th birthday, and Mandel got in on the fun of the unexpected moment. Mandel commented on the photo: "This is what I do. I bring people together. You're welcome." Stamos talked about the encounter on an episode of "The Really Good Podcast," hosted by Bobbi Althoff, and he was nothing but complimentary about O'Connell. "He was very sweet. He was very nice," Stamos explained. "He couldn't have been sweeter. He was very, very funny and very charming."
Jerry O'Connell and John Stamos had a nice conversation
Beyond his Instagram post, Jerry O'Connell has also discussed what it was like to run into John Stamos. On an episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, O'Connell explained that he knew he had to go over and talk to Stamos at Howie Mandel's party; it couldn't be avoided. O'Connell told Cohen that he started the conversation: "I said, 'Hey man, how are you? It's so good to see you.'" When asked if it was a friendly conversation, O'Connell said, "100 million percent." He confirmed that the two of them even hugged.
O'Connell added that he acts like a "buffer" for Romijn and anything relating to Stamos, letting her know if there's something Stamos has said about her that she might want to know about. That included what Stamos wrote about his divorce from Romijn in his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." The divorce was a really challenging time for Stamos, and he took his anger out on his ex. "In my mind back then, she was the devil," Stamos told People in a conversation about his book and having to relive that time of his life. "I just hated her. I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."
Thankfully for all involved, he's moved past that level of vitriol towards Romijn, though, at the time of writing, he and Romijn still haven't seen each other since they got divorced. As Stamos discussed Romijn and O'Connell on "The Really Good Podcast," he sounded at peace with how things are now. "I have to say that she has a nice life," Stamos said. "She married another guy. She has kids. They're doing great." Romijn has two children with O'Connell. For his part, Stamos married McHugh in 2018, and they have two kids together.