John Stamos Had An Unexpected Encounter With Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn's New Husband

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Running into an ex's new partner can be extremely awkward. However, in the case of John Stamos and Jerry O'Connell, who have both been married to Rebecca Romijn, it sounds like things actually went smoothly when they ran into each other at a party. There's even photographic proof! In November 2025, O'Connell posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Stamos and Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, and everyone was smiling.

O'Connell poked fun at the unlikely sight of the two men together, considering how hard Stamos took his divorce from Romijn. In the caption for the photo, O'Connell wrote: "first @zohrankmamdani and @realdonaldtrump. Then me and @johnstamos. You are up @russian_kremlin & zelenskyy_official." For some context, their party pic was posted the day after Donald Trump surprised people by praising New York City's then-mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, after their meeting in the White House. To a half-joking O'Connell, if they could all meet cordially, there was still hope for Russia and Ukraine.

The O'Connell / Stamos moment happened at a party for Howie Mandel's 70th birthday, and Mandel got in on the fun of the unexpected moment. Mandel commented on the photo: "This is what I do. I bring people together. You're welcome." Stamos talked about the encounter on an episode of "The Really Good Podcast," hosted by Bobbi Althoff, and he was nothing but complimentary about O'Connell. "He was very sweet. He was very nice," Stamos explained. "He couldn't have been sweeter. He was very, very funny and very charming."