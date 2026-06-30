What Celebs Really Think About Susan Boyle

In 2009, Susan Boyle stepped out on stage to audition for "Britain's Got Talent." The 47-year-old vocalist didn't necessarily look like a pop star, and when she gave the reality show judges a cheeky hip-swivel, Simon Cowell looked like he wasn't too eager to hear Boyle sing. Then she opened her mouth and delivered a rendition of the "Les Misérables" song "I Dreamed A Dream" that changed television history. Despite her unassuming appearance, everyone learned that Boyle has a voice for the ages, and she sailed through to the next round of the competition. Backstage, when "Britain's Got Talent" hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly asked how she was feeling, Boyle gushed, "Bloody fantastic!"

From there, her career was off like a rocket ship. Boyle didn't win the show, but when she released her debut album later that year — named, of course, after her signature song — she broke records. "I Dreamed a Dream" became the fastest-selling debut album ever in the United Kingdom, and Boyle would go on to have a long and fruitful career in British music.

Boyle's rise to fame surprised the entertainment industry around the world. It came at the close of a decade where fame itself had been redefined by reality television, influencing everything from the way people obsessively tracked the stars' lives to the rise of social media and smartphones. Some celebrities spoke out against Boyle's method of making a name for herself, while others have shown her nothing but support over the years.