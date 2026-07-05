'I'm Alive!': HGTV's Hilary Farr Had The Best Response To The Internet Rumor Mill

Despite her gallows humor, Hilary Farr may have been emotionally impacted by these cancer-related rumors. Starting in 2012, Farr had a tumultuous journey with breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. The HGTV star didn't publicly share her experiences until 2021, well after she was in remission. The most difficult part of her treatment was after Farr had a second lumpectomy. She hadn't been informed that she'd need radiation, and Farr was shocked when she almost missed the opportunity for this treatment to be effective.

While Farr got the medical care she needed, she regretted keeping her diagnosis to herself. "I was in pain, I was exhausted, I was stressed," Farr recalled to Survivor Net. "There were just so many repercussions of choosing to push through without telling everybody." However, now that she has the benefit of hindsight, Farr is using her celebrity status to prevent others from having this same experience. In 2025, she partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness both for screening and solidarity.

Fortunately, it appears that Farr relied on her friend and "Love It or List It" co-host, David Visentin, for support. "I was working all the way through cancer, and he was always there," Farr explained to People in 2023. "He had his little rough patches too here and there, and we were there for each other." However, despite the valuable support she got from their professional partnership, Farr eventually decided to say goodbye to "Love It or List It" and showcase her acerbic humor on "Tough Love."