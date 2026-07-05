'I'm Alive!': HGTV's Hilary Farr Had The Best Response To The Internet Rumor Mill
On the long-running HGTV show "Love It or List It!" Hilary Farr showcased her talents for biting humor as she sparred with her co-host, David Visentin. Surprisingly, Hilary and David met at the audition for "Love It Or List It.". "We were put together like an arranged marriage," Farr jokingly told TV Insider in 2018. However, despite their tight bond and onscreen chemistry, David and Hilary were never a couple.
Beyond fan speculation about her love life, Farr was also subject to rumors about her health. A stark post circulating online implied that Farr was dying due to a cancer diagnosis. The HGTV host quashed the gossip with her usual wit. In a November 2025 Instagram post, captioned with the ambiguous and potentially ominous words, "Some personal news," Farr showed a screenshot of the false info before dramatically sliding into the frame. "Ta-da! I'm alive!" she declared. The HGTV designer also had a hilarious critique of the graphic. "It's so badly done. It's crazy AI stuff."
Rather than posting the same video across all her social media accounts, Farr shot a slightly different message for Facebook and continued to bash the design choices. "I am just horrified by the photographs they used. I mean, they couldn't have been more unflattering," she protested. "At least they might have had me as a beautiful corpse." Farr also vowed to keep using the platform to stay ahead of future falsehoods. However, she seems to prefer Instagram, since she's made more posts there after her epic rumor takedown.
Farr is a cancer survivor
Despite her gallows humor, Hilary Farr may have been emotionally impacted by these cancer-related rumors. Starting in 2012, Farr had a tumultuous journey with breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. The HGTV star didn't publicly share her experiences until 2021, well after she was in remission. The most difficult part of her treatment was after Farr had a second lumpectomy. She hadn't been informed that she'd need radiation, and Farr was shocked when she almost missed the opportunity for this treatment to be effective.
While Farr got the medical care she needed, she regretted keeping her diagnosis to herself. "I was in pain, I was exhausted, I was stressed," Farr recalled to Survivor Net. "There were just so many repercussions of choosing to push through without telling everybody." However, now that she has the benefit of hindsight, Farr is using her celebrity status to prevent others from having this same experience. In 2025, she partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness both for screening and solidarity.
Fortunately, it appears that Farr relied on her friend and "Love It or List It" co-host, David Visentin, for support. "I was working all the way through cancer, and he was always there," Farr explained to People in 2023. "He had his little rough patches too here and there, and we were there for each other." However, despite the valuable support she got from their professional partnership, Farr eventually decided to say goodbye to "Love It or List It" and showcase her acerbic humor on "Tough Love."