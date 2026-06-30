Met Gala Outfits From The '70s You Probably Wouldn't See On The Carpet Today

Often referred to as "Fashion's Biggest Night," the Met Gala happens annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and becomes the subject of fashion discourse for weeks afterward. When it comes to everything you should know about the Met Gala, some of the most important things to note are that it's hosted by former Vogue editor-in-chief and current Condé Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour, it's been held on the first Monday in May every year since 2005, and tickets cost around $100,000 — if you're lucky enough to get invited, that is.

Since its inaugural event in 1973, the Met Gala has set out a specific theme for attendees. Some of its most memorable themes over the years include 2023's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," 2010's "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity," and 2005's "The House of Chanel," to name just a few. Recent years have seen fashion at the Met Gala become more and more avant-garde, structured, and over the top. Particular highlights have included South African singer Tyla's sand sculpture dress, Kim Kardashian's controversial decision to wear a legendary Marilyn Monroe piece, and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "tax the rich" dress, which saw her under investigation. But in its early days, the Met Gala was much a much simpler society event that just called for evening wear and designer pieces, with many outfits you probably wouldn't see on the red carpet today.