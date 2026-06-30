Classic TV Shows That Celebrated Major Milestones In 2026 (So Far)

Despite the first-ever regular television broadcasts being just 90 years old, the format has experienced some monumental shifts while altering the course of culture itself. By 1955, over half of American homes hosted their own television sets, but very few programs from this era have managed to survive in the public consciousness seven decades later.

Although profitability has undoubtedly led to some unfortunately premature cancellations, it's not the only reason for the disappearance of even very popular series. The hit CBS show "Green Acres" was abruptly scrapped in 1971 for an odd reason, while homemaking icons such as Martha Stewart have had their programs tossed. There are some shows, on the other hand, that managed to survive societal shifts, changes in the medium, and even their own cancellations, thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu resurrecting shows such as "Arrested Development" and "Veronica Mars" despite their deaths on network television.

What solidifies a series as a classic is not only its capacity to adapt and reinvent itself over the course of several years, but also its ability to resonate and capture the attention of new generations of audiences. In a modern culture dominated by social media and streaming, the competition is as fierce as ever, but the following programs have proven that they can stand the test of time and have celebrated major milestones in 2026.