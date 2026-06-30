Classic TV Shows That Celebrated Major Milestones In 2026 (So Far)
Despite the first-ever regular television broadcasts being just 90 years old, the format has experienced some monumental shifts while altering the course of culture itself. By 1955, over half of American homes hosted their own television sets, but very few programs from this era have managed to survive in the public consciousness seven decades later.
Although profitability has undoubtedly led to some unfortunately premature cancellations, it's not the only reason for the disappearance of even very popular series. The hit CBS show "Green Acres" was abruptly scrapped in 1971 for an odd reason, while homemaking icons such as Martha Stewart have had their programs tossed. There are some shows, on the other hand, that managed to survive societal shifts, changes in the medium, and even their own cancellations, thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu resurrecting shows such as "Arrested Development" and "Veronica Mars" despite their deaths on network television.
What solidifies a series as a classic is not only its capacity to adapt and reinvent itself over the course of several years, but also its ability to resonate and capture the attention of new generations of audiences. In a modern culture dominated by social media and streaming, the competition is as fierce as ever, but the following programs have proven that they can stand the test of time and have celebrated major milestones in 2026.
Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary was a blast from the past
With hits such as "Flowers," "Wrecking Ball," and "We Can't Stop," it's safe to say that Miley Cyrus' legacy has transcended far beyond a stereotypical Disney star's traditional trajectory. Making her television debut at just 13 years old, fans of the tween idol watched her grow up on the set of "Hannah Montana," and likely grew up alongside her. Disney+ celebrated the show's 20th anniversary in 2026 with a streaming special, and millennials undoubtedly felt equal parts cringe and blissful nostalgia seeing its cast hit the red carpet on March 23, 2026.
The Hills' 20th anniversary reunion fizzled out
MTV may no longer play music videos, but the golden age of its reality TV era won't be forgotten anytime soon. One of its most iconic programs, "The Hills," turned 20 years old on May 31, 2026, but it didn't exactly get the "Hannah Montana" treatment. That's despite the best efforts of star Audrina Patridge, who explained in an interview with People in May 2026, "I'm trying to put together a little something just to celebrate the 20-year anniversary with all the fans and whoever from the cast wants to come." She added that it would be hard to do, though, saying erroneously, "MTV doesn't exist anymore." MTV does still exist — "The Hills" does not, and neither does its anniversary special.
Family Feud is celebrating half a century of 'survey says'
Gameshows are defined by iconic contestants, playability from the couch, and especially a charismatic host. "Family Feud" turns 50 in 2026, and controversial current host Steve Harvey has done well in keeping the format entertaining and enticing to new generations of audiences. In fact, the show had just cemented its fifth straight season as the top first-run syndicated show among women aged 25-54 upon its 2023 renewal. While there's seemingly no big anniversary special in the works, ABC announced a new season of "Celebrity Family Feud" for the summer of 2026.
Fans of the Bionic Woman will get access to exclusive merch for the 50th anniversary
Some spin-off series are just as celebrated as the original that fans adored. If you were a fan of "The Six Million Dollar Man," the mid-'70s TV show "The Bionic Woman" would fulfill your retro-futuristic fantasies and the midcentury spy craze. Leading lady Lindsay Wagner took to Facebook in February 2026 to share that she was selling some notable paraphernalia from the show, as well as some personal video chats to celebrate the series' 50th anniversary. The comments were filled with countless fond memories from fans of the show, showcasing how much of an impact Wagner's character managed to have over half a century.
The Muppet Show was revitalized for the 50th anniversary special
Jim Henson's "The Muppet Show" has a legacy that's rather unique among television. Aside from the technical feat he accomplished with his puppets, the characters have transcended beyond the original TV show, which premiered in 1976 after a couple of television specials and some appearances on "Saturday Night Live." With 10 movies under their belt on top of different television series, books, and cameos, these puppets are part of a billion-dollar empire. In honor of their 50th anniversary, director Alex Timbers took the Muppets back to their roots, hosting a classic-style special on February 4 featuring a cavalcade of guest stars, including Sabrina Carpenter, Maya Rudolph, and Seth Rogen.
Star Trek's 60th anniversary celebrations will be out of this world
The oldest series on this list by decade is celebrating its historic 60th anniversary throughout 2026, giving "Star Trek" fans multiple opportunities, activities, and premieres to look forward to. From January 2026 up until 'Star Trek Day' (September 8), celebrations include a float at the Pasadena "Rose Parade," the premiere of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," a collaboration with Lego, a "Star Trek" themed cruise, the scripted podcast "Khan," and much more. The "Star Trek" universe is ever-expanding, bringing with it new ensembles of characters, species, and planets, but always maintaining its belief in "Space for Everybody."