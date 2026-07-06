Then And Now: What Pat Benatar Looked Like Before Fame
Pat Benatar is an '80s rock icon whose hits include "Love Is A Battlefield," "Heartbreaker," and many more songs. At the height of her fame, Benatar's entire look fit the rocker-chick aesthetic of the decade. Some of Benatar's most iconic fashion moments included leather, heavy makeup, shoulder pads, and sometimes a little bit of androgyny. She wore her reddish-brown hair in a short bob or pixie cut as she impressed audiences with her powerhouse vocals. But even rock stars have origin stories. Before 1979, she was just a high schooler in Lindenhurst, a suburb in Long Island, New York. There was no indication in the senior year picture posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Benatar would become one of the world's biggest rock stars in about a decade.
Long before she was packing out arenas and racking up multi-platinum records, she was just a senior on Long Island with a massive voice and a dream. Take a look at a young Pat Benatar—known to her classmates back then as Patricia Andrzejewski—in her 1971 senior yearbook picture... pic.twitter.com/c4ZRRBDeXi
— Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) June 17, 2026
Teenage Benatar had long hair in the photo, one of the biggest differences from the famous image she's known for. It's a black-and-white image, so her hair color is impossible to confirm, but it appears to be dark brown. She's also wearing a pearl necklace, which gives off a housewife vibe more than a rebellious rock star one. Plus, her eyes are wide and doe-like, projecting an innocence that fame and life on the road erased over time. Per the post, she was a choir and theater kid, not a rebel. The photo appeared to confirm it. She's gorgeous either way, but the transformation is impossible to deny.
Pat Benatar is in her gray hair era, and it looks amazing
Pat Benatar has been married and collaborating with her husband, Neil Giraldo, for over 40 years. The couple has two daughters and three grandchildren, so they've been through many stages of life together. But the couple has refused to lose their edge at every age. In 2024, they released a children's book called "My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!" inspired by their relationship with their grandchildren.
Benatar is aging gracefully and unapologetically. Like many women in the entertainment industry Benatar has embraced going gray and she looks amazing. In 2025, her hairstylist, Jayne Matthews, posted a photo with Benatar on Instagram in which the singer proudly rocked her gray hair and an edgy cut. "Pat Benatar and her iconic shag! Always an honor. Truly," the caption read in part. Benatar is still glowing in her 70s,unlike many of her fellow '80s rock stars who are barely recognizable. But she was growing her hair out at her April 2026 appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in Los Angeles. Her bangs, however, were as shaggy and iconic as ever.