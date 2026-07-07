Cole Hauser's Scary Behind-The-Scenes Fact About The Dangers Of Filming Dutton Ranch

Given the major role potentially-dangerous animals like bulls and wolves often played in the show, it's hardly a secret that filming the hit Paramount drama "Yellowstone" was occasionally a scary experience for its cast, even if the beasts featured onscreen were trained. And that's not even taking into account the untrained animals that occasionally wandered onto the show's Montana set. While hit spin-off "Dutton Ranch" ditched Montana for the plains of Texas, that problem didn't exactly go away.

While "Dutton Ranch" has tons of behind-the-scenes drama (much like its mothership show), if you ask star Cole Hauser, nothing will strike unease into your heart quite like Mother Nature. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," in May 2026, Hauser, who reprises his role as Rip Wheeler from "Yellowstone," revealed that no fewer than 3,400 rattlesnakes were captured by on-set animal wranglers during the eight-month production of "Dutton Ranch" Season 1. The actor recalled that one shoot, in particular, had to be canceled outright due to an abundance of snakes at the planned filming location.

"I don't want to give it away, but their might be a train station this year," Hauser disclosed. "That particular location we were at, we actually were going to go film there at night and got turned away. [...] Christina found, like, I don't know, 40 or 50 rattlesnakes," he noted, seemingly referring to "Dutton Ranch" lead director Christina Alexandra Voros. Notably, while rattlesnake bites are rarely fatal if properly treated, the Texas-dwelling reptiles are still nothing to play around with. So it was probably a good call on her part to call it a day.