Annette Bening's Age Gap With Real-Life Love Warren Beatty Has Caught Attention

Annette Bening started acting on stage in the 1980s, but she found her husband Warren Beatty through the film industry. In 1990, Beatty wanted Bening to play his on-screen girlfriend in "Bugsy," a biopic about the gangster Bugsy Siegel. The actors met up at a restaurant in Los Angeles, despite Bening's agent fear that Beatty would make a move. At the time, Beatty was a 53-year-old bachelor known for his playboy lifestyle, but that changed when he met his future wife. The veteran actor was smitten with Bening, who was 32, after eating lunch and walking. "I love her, and I'm going to marry her," he told "Bugsy" director Barry Levinson (via The New York Post).

Luckily, the attraction was mutual. Bening shared her first thoughts about her husband in a 2022 interview with People. "I remember thinking 'Wow, this guy is so smart and so sharp and funny, but more — just articulate,'" she recalled. The "American Beauty" actor also appreciated Beatty's enthusiasm about "Bugsy." She said, "He was very talkative. He was very passionate about the movie that he was about to make."

Beatty promised not to hit on Bening during filming but couldn't resist asking her out when they were almost done shooting. Though the two share a 21-year age gap things progressed pretty quickly between them as they had their first child in 1992 and got married months later.