What The Surviving Cast Of Designing Women Looks Like Now

Centering on the lives of a colorful group of ladies as they run an interior design business, the popular sitcom "Designing Women" ran for 7 seasons and featured a rotating cast of talented actors including Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, and Delta Burke. The show became a ratings knockout for CBS as audiences quickly became enamored with its quirky characters, empowering representation, savvy humor, and heart.

The smash hit series ran from 1986 to 1993 and garnered widespread praise, winning numerous accolades including a Primetime Emmy, a GLAAD Media Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Many of the "Designing Women" cast members went on to have further success in Hollywood, with stars like Annie Potts and Jean Smart remaining beloved TV staples. Sadly, there have also been some who have passed away since the sitcom's impressive run, and there are some tragic details about the cast of "Designing Women."

Veteran performer Dixie Carter tragically died in 2010 from cancer complications, as did both fan-favorite Meshach Taylor in 2014 and "Saturday Night Live" alum Jan Hooks that same year. Since its original run, the sitcom has attracted a new generation of fans, thanks to the power of streaming platforms. Many may be wondering what happened to the surviving actors and what they look like so many years since the conclusion of "Designing Women."