What The Surviving Cast Of Designing Women Looks Like Now
Centering on the lives of a colorful group of ladies as they run an interior design business, the popular sitcom "Designing Women" ran for 7 seasons and featured a rotating cast of talented actors including Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, and Delta Burke. The show became a ratings knockout for CBS as audiences quickly became enamored with its quirky characters, empowering representation, savvy humor, and heart.
The smash hit series ran from 1986 to 1993 and garnered widespread praise, winning numerous accolades including a Primetime Emmy, a GLAAD Media Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Many of the "Designing Women" cast members went on to have further success in Hollywood, with stars like Annie Potts and Jean Smart remaining beloved TV staples. Sadly, there have also been some who have passed away since the sitcom's impressive run, and there are some tragic details about the cast of "Designing Women."
Veteran performer Dixie Carter tragically died in 2010 from cancer complications, as did both fan-favorite Meshach Taylor in 2014 and "Saturday Night Live" alum Jan Hooks that same year. Since its original run, the sitcom has attracted a new generation of fans, thanks to the power of streaming platforms. Many may be wondering what happened to the surviving actors and what they look like so many years since the conclusion of "Designing Women."
Delta Burke thrived after her exit from the show
After five seasons of playing Suzanne Sugarbaker and two Emmy nominations, Delta Burke was shockingly fired from the series in 1991 after clashing with creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and facing intense scrutiny over her weight.
"I thought I was stronger. I tried very hard to defend myself against lies and all the ugliness that was there and I wasn't gonna win. I'm just an actress, you know. I don't have any power," she told the "Glamorous Trash" podcast in 2024 (via People). Since leaving the sitcom, Burke stayed busy and made appearances in "Boston Legal," "Popular," and "DAG."
Annie Potts has stayed in the spotlight
Before portraying Mary Jo Shively throughout the show's seven seasons, Annie Potts successfully made the jump to the big screen and appeared in popular '80s films like "Pretty in Pink" and "Ghostbusters." After the show's conclusion in 1993, Potts continued finding steady work with roles in the "Toy Story" franchise, "The Fosters," and "Young Sheldon."
"We were all individually funny, but together we were f***ing hilarious," Potts told ET about the "Designing Women" cast. "It was four women and one black man; we were quite unusual. All working together in love and harmony and respect. It was fantastic."
Jean Smart found major success decades after Designing Women
Jean Smart portrayed Charlene Frazier-Stillfield until she decided to depart the series in 1991. "I had a good time doing the show, but five years is an awfully long time for an actor to work on the same project," Smart told The Los Angeles Times. "When you do a half-hour show, there's only so much you can do."
Smart met her future husband Richard Gilliland on the sitcom and they remained married until his death in 2021. She has since won four Emmys and three Golden Globes for her performance as Deborah Vance in the comedy hit "Hacks."
Julia Duffy remained a staple of the small screen
Julia Duffy portrayed Allison Sugarbaker on the show's sixth season. Prior to her work on the sitcom, Duffy played Stephanie Vanderkellen in "Newhart," a role that earned the actor a whopping seven Emmy nominations. Duffy ultimately left "Designing Women" after just one season over creative differences with Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.
"It was a pretty challenging situation for everybody on that show," she told Pioneers of Television. "It was very worthwhile because I worked with actresses that taught me a lot." Duffy has since performed in an array of shows including "Reba," "Drake & Josh," "Palm Royale," and "The Burbs" in 2026.
Judith Ivey found success on Broadway
For the sitcom's last season, Judith Ivey played Bonnie Jean "B.J." Poteet. She has since had roles in films including "The Devil's Advocate" and "Women Talking," the latter of which garnered critical acclaim and won her the AARP Movies for Grownups Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Ivey's first love has always been the theater, as she has won the Tony Award twice for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performances in "Steaming" and "Hurlyburly." She has subsequently appeared in productions of "The Glass Menagerie," "The Heiress," and "The Audience," remaining a celebrated figure on stage.
Scott Bakula went on to star in various TV series
TV veteran Scott Bakula portrayed Ted Shively in the sitcom's first two seasons, Mary Jo's womanizing ex-husband. "Designing Women" was one of the star's earliest roles, and he memorably followed up his work on the show by starring as Sam Beckett in the sci-fi hit "Quantum Leap," for which he won a Golden Globe.
Bakula has since headlined shows like "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Men of a Certain Age," "NCIS," and "NCIS: New Orleans." His TV resume is just as impressive as his stage performances, as he's also starred in Broadway shows like "Guys and Dolls" and "The Baker's Wife."
Douglas Barr transitioned to a role behind the camera
Douglas Barr appeared on "Designing Women" as William Stillfield after previously appearing in popular shows like "Fantasy Island," "The Fall Guy," and "The Wizard." In 1994, Barr made the shift to working behind the camera, directing TV movies and series such as "Sweet Valley High."
Years later, Barr had nothing but fond memories of his time on "Designing Women," saying, "It was a remarkable experience. The live audience, the incredible writing and directing made it a real joy" (via Rediscover the '80s).
Olivia Brown continued to shine in comedic roles
Olivia Brown portrayed Vanessa Hargraves in the show's fourth season, although she was best known for her role as detective Trudy Joplin in the '80s crime drama "Miami Vice." Brown had continued success with appearances in "48 Hrs.," "Throw Momma from the Train," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Moesha," and "7th Heaven."
"I loved discovering that I was pretty good at comedy," she told Stream Punk Cinema of her experience on the sitcom. "I would say that 'Designing Women,' hands down, that character just was a hoot."
George Newbern has been thriving in TV roles
George Newbern appeared as Payne McIlroy, the role effectively helping kick off his career. He became a staple on the small screen with performances in "Chicago Hope," "Friends," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Scandal," and has also voiced Superman in the "Justice League" series and Sephiroth in the "Final Fantasy" franchise.
"I couldn't imagine starting out doing this right now but having looked back on it I'm actually quite content and pleased with how it's worked out ... I generally know that if I keep showing up things will work out," Newbern shared on the "Storybeat with Steve Cuden" podcast.
Sheryl Lee Ralph went on to star in Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared as Etienne Toussaint Bouvier, having pursued the role after crossing paths with producer Harry Thomason. "In the early '90s, 'Designing Women' was a hit, but it was a show about Southern women with no Black women in it," she told AARP.
"I met 'Designing' producer Harry Thomason at an event, walked right up to him and said, 'You need a Black woman on your show.' The next day, he hired me," she added. Ralph later starred in "Moesha," "Ray Donovan," and in the celebrated sitcom "Abbott Elementary," for which she won a Primetime Emmy.
Gerald McRaney met the love of his life on Designing Women
Gerald McRaney appeared as Dash Goff in the sitcom and has since starred in "Longmire," "Deadwood," "House of Cards," and "This Is Us," for which he received an Emmy Award. He has been married to Delta Burke since 1989.
"I actually asked her out while we were doing the show, but I waited until after the show was over to have the date," McRaney shared with People in 2025. "So we had a date and we had a second date, at which point I proposed to her. And she accepted. And basically, we've been together every day for 38 years."
M.C. Gainey is an accomplished character actor
Character actor M.C. Gainey has appeared in more than 40 TV shows including as Anthony's former cell block inmate T. Tommy Reed in "Designing Women." Gainey's other credits include "Lost," "Justified," and "The Walking Dead," as well as films like "Con Air," "Tangled," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "Django Unchained."
"I'm happy I'm able to work. I've done a lot of movies with great performances and terrible performances," he said in an interview with Lennie DiFino of his career longevity, adding, "I'm not a star! I'm proud to be a working actor."
Dolly Parton remains an icon after guest-starring on the show
Music legend Dolly Parton memorably guest-starred as Charlene's "guardian movie star." The icon's had a spectacular career spanning sixty years and has won accolades including 10 Grammys, 11 ACM Awards, and an Emmy. Parton has sold more than 100 million records globally and showcased her acting chops in films like "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias."
"If you look real close, I only take parts that are pretty close to my own personality. I have never yet done one of those scenes that was that far-fetched," she said on "Beyond the Influence Radio" with Tim McGraw (via vt.).
Patrick Warburton became a recognizable face (and voice)
Comedian Patrick Warburton played Craig Coleman, a romantic suitor of Mary Jo's in the sitcom's final season. Warburton had recurring roles in popular '90s shows like "Seinfeld" and "NewsRadio" before lending his voice to animated series like "Family Guy."
Warburton notably starred in "Rules of Engagement" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and lent his distinct voice to countless movies including "The Emperor's New Groove," "Open Season," and "Zootopia 2." "I'm just glad that there are things that I've done that have made an impact. I'm not a movie star. I'm an actor," he told People in 2026 of his colorful career.