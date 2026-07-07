6 Times Julie Bowen & Sofía Vergara Proved Feud Rumblings Were Rumor Mill Nonsense

No matter how many times it's addressed, there's a certain breed of celebrity gossip that refuses to die, and it has to do with how two famous people secretly feel about each other. Because, as has been proven time and again, their real sentiments have little to no bearing on how seriously people take the stories. The supposed cold war between Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara is a classic example of a situation where the people involved flatly and repeatedly denied any rivalry, but the gossip stuck around anyway.

While the true story of the cast of "Modern Family" has its tragic turns, the Bowen-Vergara feud was never one of them, and what certain corners of the internet and the tabloids kept pushing was pure invention. For the better part of a decade, they kept theorizing that they couldn't stand each other. It helped that the show handed the audience a built-in hook. Vergara's Gloria is the much-younger second wife of Claire's father. Then there's also the fact that Vergara and Bowen's footprint in the industry was wildly different. Vergara out-earned nearly everyone on TV while Bowen won more trophies. According to some tabloids' read of the events, these differences caused further friction.

Reading the stories, you'd think that part of the tension between Claire and Gloria, occasionally written in to get laughs, had quietly bled into real life. In truth, the actors were close enough that Vergara would prank Bowen by planting underwear in her trailer, and Bowen has called Vergara her inspiration for what it's like to be a woman. A lot has happened to the cast of "Modern Family" across the show's 11-season run from 2009 to 2020 and beyond, but the feud between Vergara and Bowen needs to be retired for good, and here are six of the most convincing receipts.