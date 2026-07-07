6 Times Julie Bowen & Sofía Vergara Proved Feud Rumblings Were Rumor Mill Nonsense
No matter how many times it's addressed, there's a certain breed of celebrity gossip that refuses to die, and it has to do with how two famous people secretly feel about each other. Because, as has been proven time and again, their real sentiments have little to no bearing on how seriously people take the stories. The supposed cold war between Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara is a classic example of a situation where the people involved flatly and repeatedly denied any rivalry, but the gossip stuck around anyway.
While the true story of the cast of "Modern Family" has its tragic turns, the Bowen-Vergara feud was never one of them, and what certain corners of the internet and the tabloids kept pushing was pure invention. For the better part of a decade, they kept theorizing that they couldn't stand each other. It helped that the show handed the audience a built-in hook. Vergara's Gloria is the much-younger second wife of Claire's father. Then there's also the fact that Vergara and Bowen's footprint in the industry was wildly different. Vergara out-earned nearly everyone on TV while Bowen won more trophies. According to some tabloids' read of the events, these differences caused further friction.
Reading the stories, you'd think that part of the tension between Claire and Gloria, occasionally written in to get laughs, had quietly bled into real life. In truth, the actors were close enough that Vergara would prank Bowen by planting underwear in her trailer, and Bowen has called Vergara her inspiration for what it's like to be a woman. A lot has happened to the cast of "Modern Family" across the show's 11-season run from 2009 to 2020 and beyond, but the feud between Vergara and Bowen needs to be retired for good, and here are six of the most convincing receipts.
The feud was always an inside joke that people took too far
In season 5, episode 14, "iSpy," Claire and Gloria recreate the famous 1957 photograph of Sophia Loren throwing side-eye at Jayne Mansfield, with Julie Bowen delivering the withering glance at Sofia Vergara as part of Haley's photo exhibit. The original, as many will know, captured Loren glancing sidelong at Mansfield during a Hollywood party. The sitcom restaged it beat for beat, which warranted a second look for people convinced that something is going on between Bowen and Vergara.
It was a fitting role to hand each of them. Loren's 1957 side-eye was aimed straight at Mansfield's cleavage, and on "Modern Family," Gloria's curves were a punchline the writers returned to again and again. The joke lands perfectly because everyone already knew the dynamic, and putting Vergara on the receiving end of that famous glance was the writers having a little fun with their own favorite joke.
The truth, however, is that the supposed tension between Bowen and Vergara is something "Modern Family" itself mined for comedy before anyone even thought of selling as real. It's unclear if the gag served as a sort of inspiration for the first whisperings that followed, but it proves the two actors always found their rivalry funny and they were comfortable enough to play it up for laughs. That image, as it happens, went on to have a surprisingly long afterlife off-screen, too — but more on that later.
The borrowed-blouse stunt on The Ellen DeGeneres Show set the record straight
The one moment that cemented Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara's friendship in the public record was during the former's visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016. Tabloids had just run an item, as they do, claiming she was icy toward Vergara out of jealousy, so Bowen took the initiative and emailed Vergara to ask how they should handle it. It's a damning thing for a feuding rival to do, and Vergara's fix was to simply lend her a blouse to wear on DeGeneres' show. The blouse in question was an off-the-shoulder purple top, and Bowen narrated the whole exchange in a dead-on impression of Vergara's Colombian accent.
"Every now and again I get a call, get an email, that says so and so trash mag will be running a story that you are icy towards Sofía Vergara, because you are jealous of her fame," she told Ellen at the time. "So I email her last night, and we then talk, and I'm like, 'What should I say?' Cause we're friends. She goes, 'Please, just borrow my blouse.' So, I'm borrowing her blouse." Bowen then took a jab at the gossip machine itself, saying that truth had apparently become optional in the internet age. It's hard to be seething on the inside and wearing your enemy's dress to prove something. Still, turns out even a televised rebuttal couldn't kill the story, because the rumors kept coming.
Bowen showed up loudly during the Manganiello divorce in 2023
If people are so convinced that Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara are feuding, why does their behavior constantly undermine the rumors? A jealous rival goes quiet when the person in question is hurting, but Bowen did the complete opposite in 2023 when Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced the end of their seven-year marriage. A day after the announcement, Vergara posted swimsuit photos on Instagram from an Italian getaway, and Bowen dropped into the comments to declare, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!" followed by five other heart emojis. And the cheerleading wasn't a one-off either.
Months later, she told US Weekly that their circle knows how to support and love each other whenever someone hits a rough patch. "She's got lots of love and support. She never ever hasn't had close ties with her family and friends," she said. "So when there's a bump in the road, everybody circles the wagons, and we love her extra hard." If Vergara and Bowen hate each other, then they're really, really going out of their way to prove there's no bad blood. At some point, you have to ask, what would even be the motive of hiding such a rivalry? "Modern Family" ended in 2020, so the two have had plenty of opportunities to air out their grievances or let the world know about the truth. If anything, Bowen has shown she's the kind of friend who shows up when things get hard, and that's rare to come by indeed.
Vergara spends quality time with her favorite people in the world
The same year Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation, she hosted Julie Bowen and their co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson with his husband Justin Mikita for an afternoon at her home. The "Griselda" actor posted the evidence on Instagram, tagging a group selfie and captioning it: "Afternoon with some of my favorite people in the world!" And here's the payoff we were teasing earlier. Among the photos Vergara posted, one mirror selfie (above) showed that she actually keeps a framed copy of that "iSpy" side-eye photo. Noticeably, it sits on prominent display in her house.
Now, admittedly, the more cynical among us might take that as the ultimate proof Vergara and Bowen are hiding something, and this is just the actor's way of confirming the speculation for us. Alternatively, Vergara is simply giving the throwaway visual joke a place among her valuable possessions. Still, even the context, which is a hangout inside Vergara's own house, should dismantle the rivalry myth in its entirety. It's one thing to deny a feud in an interview, and a whole other to live surrounded by mementos of the person you're meant to hate.
Calling out the Betty and Veronica framing as sexist was the final nail in the coffin
In 2024, Julie Bowen had had just about enough of the incessant rumors and took it apart in style. During her appearance on Jennie Garth's "90210MG" podcast, Bowen said the press had spent years trying to cast her and Sofía Vergara as "Betty and Veronica" — the comic characters known for being romantic rivals vying for the attention of the titular Archie Andrews in the "Archie Comics" universe. She called it the "scarcity mindset" in the podcast. In her own words: "There's only one woman that can be happy at a time. And I was like, oh no, I love Sofía. And I love how different we are." Bowen continued to heap praise and adoration on Vergara, noting her humor, her humility, and her appetite for life.
Bowen further talked about the things she's learned from Sofía by sharing the "Modern Family" journey with her. "I learned so much from being around her on what it is to be a really powerful, completely-herself woman." Yes, Bowen and Vergara are mismatched in a lot of ways, like their different approaches to dating, but the contrast is exactly what Bowen seems to treasure. Where the tabloids might see a rivalry in two women who live different lifestyles, the two women themselves saw a friendship worth protecting, and one that has survived the end of "Modern Family" and is still going strong today.
Bowen and Vergara reunite yet again in 2026 showing the friendship isn't just for show
Julie Bowen has repeatedly shut down rumors of a feud with Sofía Vergara over the years, while the latter has made her affection towards her co-star as obvious as possible. In January 2026, six years after the "Modern Family" cameras stopped rolling, Vergara once again posted a fresh pair of photos with Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Justin Mikita on Instagram. This time, the caption simply read "Reunited!" with heart emojis. What stands out is how many people in the comments asked for a proper reunion with the rest of the cast. The actors have expressed interest in a return, though in what form is another question.
One thing we can say for certain. All these get-togethers and hangouts sound less like a calculated reboot campaign or a cast angling for a comeback and more like friends who genuinely enjoy each other's company. The rumors claiming Bowen and Vergara are at odds will increase in intensity and then decrease again as the social media pendulum swings one way and then another, but one thing that remains the same is this authentic bond. So, if you're keeping a tally of which "Modern Family" storylines have aged the worst, the manufactured Bowen-Vergara feud outside the show itself might just take the cake.