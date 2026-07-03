Marriage, Affairs & More: Bones Star David Boreanaz's Complicated Relationship History

David Boreanaz rose to fame in 1997 when he joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Boreanaz played the role of Angel, the gorgeous, broody vampire who falls in love with protagonist Buffy Summers; a role that catapulted him to Hollywood heartthrob status. Since then, Boreanaz's love life has been the subject of endless curiosity. In the late '90s, fans even speculated that the actor had sparked up a romance with his "Buffy" co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Both actors shut down the rumors, however, clarifying that their relationship was strictly platonic.

In the '90s, Boreanaz had a string of romances before settling down in 2001 with his wife, former Playboy model Jaime Bergman. The couple welcomed two children and seemed destined for a happily ever after. However, things took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Boreanaz had stepped out on his marriage. The situation unraveled from there, leading to a dumpster fire of tabloids, leaked text messages, and extortion allegations. Boreanaz publicly addressed the situation in 2010, expressing remorse for his transgressions.

Despite his tabloid-fueled marital strife, Boreanaz's career has continued to thrive. Beginning in 2005, he starred as FBI Agent Seeley Booth on the acclaimed series "Bones." Then, in 2017, Boreanaz snagged the lead role in the Paramount+ series "SEAL Team." Suffice to say, the complete transformation of David Boreanaz continues to intrigue fans, as does his love life. That said, let's take a look back at the actor's complicated relationship history.