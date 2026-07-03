Marriage, Affairs & More: Bones Star David Boreanaz's Complicated Relationship History
David Boreanaz rose to fame in 1997 when he joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Boreanaz played the role of Angel, the gorgeous, broody vampire who falls in love with protagonist Buffy Summers; a role that catapulted him to Hollywood heartthrob status. Since then, Boreanaz's love life has been the subject of endless curiosity. In the late '90s, fans even speculated that the actor had sparked up a romance with his "Buffy" co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Both actors shut down the rumors, however, clarifying that their relationship was strictly platonic.
In the '90s, Boreanaz had a string of romances before settling down in 2001 with his wife, former Playboy model Jaime Bergman. The couple welcomed two children and seemed destined for a happily ever after. However, things took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Boreanaz had stepped out on his marriage. The situation unraveled from there, leading to a dumpster fire of tabloids, leaked text messages, and extortion allegations. Boreanaz publicly addressed the situation in 2010, expressing remorse for his transgressions.
Despite his tabloid-fueled marital strife, Boreanaz's career has continued to thrive. Beginning in 2005, he starred as FBI Agent Seeley Booth on the acclaimed series "Bones." Then, in 2017, Boreanaz snagged the lead role in the Paramount+ series "SEAL Team." Suffice to say, the complete transformation of David Boreanaz continues to intrigue fans, as does his love life. That said, let's take a look back at the actor's complicated relationship history.
David Boreanaz dated Christina Applegate after meeting her on the set of 'Married ... with Children'
In 1993, David Boreanaz was an up-and-coming actor when he nabbed a guest role on the sitcom "Married ... With Children." He co-starred alongside actor Christina Applegate as Frank, the renegade boyfriend of Applegate's character, Kelly Bundy. With his dashing good looks and hunky, leather-clad style, Boreanaz left an impression on viewers. And as it turns out, he also captured the attention of Applegate herself. Applegate later wrote about the encounter in her memoir "You With the Sad Eyes," noting that she felt an immediate connection with her co-star. "I met him first thing that workweek," Applegate shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "David and I quickly became friends — he was funny and kind and we would pass our lunchtimes together."
A few days later, Applegate called Boreanaz to confide in him about an abusive man that she was dating at the time. Upon learning this tragic detail of Applegate's life, the actors grew even closer, and Boreanaz began spending time with Applegate at her home. Before long, a romance blossomed between them. In her memoir, Applegate praised Boreanaz for helping her find the strength to walk away from her abusive ex. The actor recalled, "We dated for a few months, and even though it didn't last, he helped me eventually leave. I adore David for that. Thinking back, I can't say enough how much I appreciated him for being the reason I was finally able to get back to normal."
David Boreanaz was briefly married to Ingrid Quinn in the '90s
David Boreanaz married his first wife, Ingrid Quinn, in 1997. The actor reportedly became smitten with Quinn, a social worker, when they crossed paths at an art gallery in 1994. Eventually, Quinn left social work and joined her then-husband in the entertainment industry as a screenwriter. Ultimately, the relationship soured, and the pair split up in 1997 after two years of marriage. The Hollywood heartthrob was tight-lipped about the circumstances of their breakup; however, some reports speculated that the couple may have dealt with trust issues during their union.
In an article published by The Movies Online, Boreanaz said that he'd struggled to come to terms with the divorce. "It's rough," he shared. "Sometimes I wake up and realize that the strongest part of my life was my wife. There is such a difficult healing process going on right now." The actor also stated that he wasn't quite ready to jump back into the dating pool, but he was open to finding love again in the future. "I'm not dating anyone," he revealed. "I just don't have any interest in it right now. I'm concerned about my work and healing from this process. But you never know what will happen."
David Boreanaz courted Catalina Guirado in 2000
A few years after his divorce, David Boreanaz crossed paths with British model and TV star Catalina Guirado. Sparks flew, and the pair soon made things official. The lovebirds made several public appearances, including a May 2000 visit to the Sixth Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. On this occasion, the couple looked totally loved up, wearing coordinated all-black outfits. Unfortunately, this union wasn't meant to be, and the pair went their separate ways after about a year of dating.
Speaking with OK! after the breakup, Guirado revealed that things had gotten quite serious during her romance with Boreanaz. In fact, she was so sure about the relationship that she moved from Europe to Los Angeles to be with him. When their whirlwind love affair came to an end, Guirado decided to build a solo life in the City of Angels. "I really like living on the beach and I was going out with David Boreanaz," the model stated. "We had a long-distance thing and I thought the way to make it work was to move there. Very wrong — it was a disaster. But even though David and I didn't work out I wanted to be in LA. I wasn't going to let some stupid man stop me from doing what I want."
David Boreanaz married Jaime Bergman in 2001
By early 2001, David Boreanaz was again one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. And while he hadn't yet found Mrs. Right, he did have plenty of time to reflect on what he was looking for in a future partner. When asked by The New York Post, Boreanaz described his ideal woman as, "Someone who's smart, confident, has a great walk, knows how to hold herself and loves the color red. Someone very ethereal, down-to-earth and poetic, with a kind of mysterious touch about herself."
Later that year, Boreanaz was partying at the Playboy Mansion when he met actor and pinup model Jaime Bergman. Boreanaz was swept away by the blond beauty, and Bergman loved the fact that he was a family man. Within a few months, Boreanaz popped the question during a romantic evening hike. The couple wed in Palm Springs on November 24, 2001.
The spouses are notoriously private about their relationship; however, their public appearances have seemingly revealed a happy, stable partnership. In 2017, Bergman even appeared on an episode of "Bones" alongside her husband. The model shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram page, which showed the couple goofing off together and sharing a tender kiss.
David Boreanaz started a family with his wife Jaime Bergman
David Boreanaz and Jaime Bergman welcomed their first child, Jaden Rayne Boreanaz, in May 2002. Speaking with People in 2006, the proud dad said that fatherhood had completely transformed his life. "It's given me a clear understanding of priorities and responsibilities — things aren't just all about you. It was really easy when I had no responsibilities." Reflecting on his parenting journey, Boreanaz gushed about the joy and excitement that come with experiencing life through his son's eyes. The family grew again in August 2009 when Bergman gave birth to their daughter, Bella Vita Boreanaz.
The couple quickly became doting parents, placing the children at the center of their world. Bergman's Instagram page is a digital scrapbook of her kids' lives, showcasing their hobbies and sports, and marking each birthday with a loving message to them. Speaking with People in 2024, Boreanaz raved about his multitalented brood. "My daughter is an excellent equestrian," he shared. "She's a loving adventurous soul. Both of my kids are doing their own thing. I'm very protective of them, but everyone's great. My son is a singer, an artist, and a musician, my daughter is in high school. Everyone is good."
In 2026, Boreanaz announced that Jaden would be joining him on-screen in a guest appearance on NBC's reboot of "The Rockford Files."
In 2010, David Boreanaz publicly admitted to cheating on Jaime Bergman
Throughout the early 2000s, David Boreanaz and Jaime Bergman appeared to have it all: They were a gorgeous, successful couple with a growing family and a seemingly wholesome private life. However, that image came crashing down in May 2010 when Boreanaz made a bombshell confession. Speaking to People, the Hollywood hunk admitted to cheating on his wife. To make matters worse, multiple sources reported that the betrayal had occurred while Bergman was pregnant with the couple's second child. "Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities," the "Bones" star shared. "I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible."
In an even more scandalous twist, Boreanaz claimed that his mistress threatened to go public with the affair unless he agreed to pay up. "I was associated with a woman who I was involved with and had a relationship with," the actor told People (via NBC Bay Area). "She asked for money. I felt as though I was being blackmailed."
A few days later, Bergman opened up to People about the shock of her husband's infidelity. "I'm not saying everything's okay," she told the publication. "I'm still angry. I'm still mad. I am still hurt." Bergman stated that she was willing to work through the affair, but acknowledged that it would be a slow process. The model shared, "What's working for us [is] taking our time ... moment to moment, day to day."
Things got messy in 2010 when the other woman in Boreanaz's affair spoke out
After the news of his cheating scandal broke, things went from bad to worse for David Boreanaz. In May 2010, tabloids named nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel as the other partner in the actor's affair. Uchitel had appeared in the news in 2009 when she was revealed to be the other partner in golf star Tiger Woods' affair. She was one of several mistresses in a massive cheating scandal that ultimately led to Woods' downfall from fame. Woods later sued Uchitel, accusing her of violating a nondisclosure agreement that forbade her from discussing the affair.
The following week, RadarOnline released an alleged text message exchange between Uchitel and Boreanaz. Uchitel slammed the messages, claiming they were misleading. "First of all I want to make it clear that he pursued me," she stated (via NBC Los Angeles). "Second, the authentic texts which I have reveal that David Boreanaz repeatedly expressed his deep love and affection towards me."
Uchitel went on to claim that Boreanaz had taken her on dates, introduced her to friends, and bought her jewelry. She stated that Boreanaz told her he was separated from his wife and living in the couple's pool house at the time of his and Uchitel's relationship. According to Uchitel, she broke up with Boreanaz after she discovered that he was lying about his marital status.
David Boreanaz worked hard to rebuild his marriage after his cheating scandal
Days after his cheating admission, David Boreanaz and his wife Jaime Bergman sat down with People again, this time noting that they had started couples therapy. Bergman told the publication that the affair had exposed some of the cracks in their marriage, and that both partners were taking steps to improve their relationship. "It took a crisis, it took infidelity to get us off our asses and work for what we want," the model explained. "We do the best we can. That's all we can do."
Despite the gravity of his affair, those closest to Boreanaz seemed willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Even his mother-in-law, Sue Scallion, came to bat for the actor, calling the tryst "a huge, huge, huge mistake." Speaking with RadarOnline, Scallion said that Boreanaz was deeply apologetic for his actions. "All of us have regrets but we move on and try to make it right," Sue declared. "My daughter is in love with him and always has been. It doesn't do anybody any good to be mean and nasty. I couldn't have a better daughter. I couldn't be more proud."
In the years since his affair, Boreanaz and Bergman have abstained from discussing the situation publicly. The spouses appear to have worked things out, and as of this writing, they're still together. There have been numerous celebrity couples who managed to stay together after being rocked by affair drama, and it appears that Boreanaz and Bergman are one of those resilient pairs.