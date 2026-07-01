HGTV's David Bromstad Won't Be Designing For An Audience Again Any Time Soon: 'I Have Nothing To Prove'

David Bromstad is potentially done designing for America. He purchased his dream home in Florida in 2021 and filmed the design process for an HGTV special called "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending," which aired in 2025. In a June 2026 interview with Barron Designs explaining his design process (via YouTube), Bromstad said how the aesthetic of his home evolved through his mental health journey. "It's been so long since I've done any sort of design in front of America, right? And I'm an artist," the "Design Star" Season 1 winner said. He explained that he enjoys hosting "My Lottery Dream Home," but it isn't the same as designing, a skill and process he loves doing.

The whole design process took about four years, and Bromstad had to start over again when a disastrous storm destroyed the home, leading him to destructive behaviors like substance use. He told Barron Designs how focusing on his mental health inspired him to rethink his design process the second time around. In the beginning, he recalled thinking, "This is the first time, this is probably the first and last time I'll be designing in front of America," and feeling the pressure of that.

Once he decided to focus on his mental health, he realized something important. "I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself," he declared in the interview. His home now reflects his unique personality. It's full of the color pink, has sci-fi inspired touches, and features unique shapes and arches inspired by Greek architecture.