Throwback Pics Of Celebs During Their College Years Before Finding Fame

Every celebrity's path to fame looks a little different. Some celebrities start when they're very young at the behest of their parents, sometimes without actively deciding to pursue a career in entertainment on their own. Others drop out of school or leave home as soon as they have their high school diploma in search of work that's notoriously hard to find. Some celebrities, however, attend college before starting their career in entertainment.

And as much as the phrase is thrown around, it's hard to imagine celebrities being just like us. But there are plenty of huge stars who live like normal people, and many were normal people back in their college days. Some probably did keg stands while others tailgated at homecoming football games. Some were very studious while others were just there to have fun. And while some entered school with a clear vision of what they wanted to pursue after graduation, others had different ideas, studying something more mundane, perhaps, before discovering a true talent or passion and realizing they're talented enough to do it professionally. For many celebs, like many regular people, college was a means to get them where they were going. Take a look at these throwback pics of stars who earned college degrees, or at least started their college careers, before finding fame.