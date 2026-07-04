Eddie Albert Lived An Eventful Life Beyond Green Acres

To millions of viewers, Eddie Albert is remembered for being a cast member of the sitcom "Green Acres," even after it came to an end in 1971. "Green Acres" is one of the most well-known examples of the wave of rural sitcoms that dominated the small screen in the 1960s and early 1970s, alongside its sister shows "The Beverly Hillbillies" (1962-1971) and "Petticoat Junction" (1963-1970). While all those sitcoms are classics, it may interest fans to know that Albert had a life outside of Hooterville. In other words, he had a career before "Green Acres" and a career after "Green Acres." And what an interesting career it was!

Albert's first movie role was in a film starring a future president of the United States. After a setback caused by Albert's political beliefs, he impressed many people in the entertainment industry with his service in World War II. He went on to act alongside some of the biggest names in show business, including Audrey Hepburn (who had two children), Marlon Brando, and William Shatner in films of numerous genres. He even helped to save the day in one of Disney's most beloved live-action cult classics. With that in mind, let's take a look at what Albert was doing when he wasn't playing his signature role of Oliver Wendell Douglas on "Green Acres."