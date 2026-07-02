Malcolm In The Middle Star Frankie Muniz & Wife Paige Share Divorce News After Secret Split
Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, have revealed they are getting a divorce after 10 years together. "Life update! Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage," the "Malcolm In The Middle" star began the social media announcement on Wednesday, July 1, as reported by People. The original posts on X and Instagram appear to have been deleted soon after they were posted. The race car driver, and former child star, confirmed that he and Paige's relationship is now a "deep friendship" between co-parents (Frankie Muniz and his soon-to-be ex-wife share a 5-year-old son named Mauz).
The "Agent Cody Banks" star went on to praise Paige for her ongoing support of him, seemingly referencing the former child star's career move from acting to NASCAR driving. "She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter," the couple's lengthy split announcement continued. "That foundation of respect and friendship isn't going anywhere. We're excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we've always had." Muniz Racing is Frankie's racing brand, so it appears as though Paige will continue to partner with him in more ways than just co-parenting.
Fankie Muniz apparently received online hate for the positive breakup post
By all accounts, we can add Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz to the list of divorced celebs who refuse to stop being friends. It's worth noting that the "Malcolm in the Middle" star's now-deleted original post about their breakup on X featured an adorable video of the former couple dancing with Mauz to the song "Check Yes, Juliet" by We the Kings. It was captioned: "Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?" After the clip was deleted, Paige left a comment on Instagram, on their updated announcement, offering some insight into why. "Frankie, 1 am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you," she wrote. "This world is so f***ed... divorce is bad, sure — it's not like we're excited about it... but we're two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can't believe people could scrutinize that."
The two got engaged in 2018 and eloped in October of 2019, exactly four years after initially meeting. "Everything was just so us," the actor turned racecar driver gushed to People at the time of their low-key nuptials. Frankie and Paige have shared many exciting and challenging moments over the years, including co-owning a specialty olive oil shop in Scottsdale, Arizona until 2021. We have no doubt they'll face this next chapter as a united front — especially given Paige rushed to defend her soon-to-be ex from online trolls.