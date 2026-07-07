The 200-Year-Old Royal Jewelry Set That's Making A Comeback

Royal jewels fall into two distinctive categories: family-owned and state property. The Crown Jewels are state-owned gems, and lucky sightseers can feast their eyes on these incredible pieces at the Tower of London. With the family-owned sparklers, visibility is a lot more variable. Princess Diana's engagement ring has been highly visible after it was passed on to Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2010. Other pieces only make intermittent appearances.

Although the Kent Amethyst Demi-Parure jewelry set has been in the family for 200 years, the captivating purple stones haven't had much time in the spotlight. Fortunately, Queen Camilla was instrumental in their comeback. In April 2026, she wore the set's necklace and matching earrings when she and King Charles III made a state visit to the U.S.

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Even though the previous owner, Queen Elizabeth II, had 70 years' worth of opportunities to wear the bold Kent Amethyst necklace, it wasn't one of her go-to choices. Instead, Elizabeth's most treasured piece of jewelry was a three-strand pearl necklace, which was undoubtably much easier to style. In the rare instances when Elizabeth wore the Kent necklace and earrings, she paired them with the same lilac gown and white opera gloves. It's possible the pieces just weren't a natural fit with much of Elizabeth's wardrobe (although one of the Kent Amethyst brooches seemed to be a favorite in the late queen's collection). The necklace's length could have caused a conundrum with necklines too. If Camilla had worn the necklace the same way as her late mother-in-law, it would have hung over the edges of her V-neck gown. Fortunately, since some of the pendants are removable, it nestled in the space perfectly.