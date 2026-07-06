The Downside Of HGTV No One Talks About

How much does it cost to renovate just one room in a house, let alone the entire property? The answer varies based on which HGTV show you've decided to tune into, but you'll be extremely pressed to find anything under five figures. On "Bargain Block," Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas bought homes for mere thousands, with renovation costing between $35,000 (per HGTV) and $90,000 (per Realtor). On "Property Brothers" and "Fixer Upper," renovations usually hit around $120,000 (via Yahoo!), but can also run much higher.

Now, we know that these numbers are anything but small. In reality, however, most of the home renovations on HGTV hardly scratch the surface of how expensive things can get and how quickly, too. According to Angi, the average cost to renovate just one bedroom in 2026 is $20,000. That number doesn't account for permits, contractors, or additional expenses related to staying elsewhere, either. So if you have a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, let's just say $120,000 isn't actually all that much.

Another thing to consider regarding renovations on HGTV is that its operations involve quite a bit of free labor and products. "You would probably never be able to renovate for the same price that we do on our shows because any time we get a wholesale price we pass that savings along to the homeowner," Jonathan Scott revealed during a 2017 Facebook Live (via People).