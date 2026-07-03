Dolly Parton Thanks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce For Generous Donation & Has A Hilarious Request

With Madison Square Garden being booked out for the wedding of pop princess Taylor Swift and her knight in shining shoulder pads, Travis Kelce, this Fourth of July weekend feels like nothing short of an American fairytale. The couple has reportedly spent the lead-up to their wedding giving gifts instead of receiving them, including a charitable donation to a nonprofit helmed by Miley Cyrus' self-proclaimed "fairy godmother," Dolly Parton.

However, in a post to Threads thanking Swift and Kelce for their contribution, Parton may be taking cues from "Rumpelstiltskin" over "Cinderella." The video of the country music icon (who's recent illness has forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency) announced how the bride and groom made a $2 million donation to the singer's Imagination Library — an organization that sends free books to children across the U.S. and world. Besides being "blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude," the "Jolene" singer took the opportunity to make one additional request.

"Now, it's evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives," Parton suggested. "Hey, when you have your first born, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby." While this deal from the original 1812 German tale by the Brothers Grimm was meant to pay off the ultimate debt, Kelce and Swift have hopefully paid it forward enough to avoid the heavy tax. Although, their future children will undoubtedly be stacked with free books for life.