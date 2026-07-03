Dolly Parton Thanks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce For Generous Donation & Has A Hilarious Request
With Madison Square Garden being booked out for the wedding of pop princess Taylor Swift and her knight in shining shoulder pads, Travis Kelce, this Fourth of July weekend feels like nothing short of an American fairytale. The couple has reportedly spent the lead-up to their wedding giving gifts instead of receiving them, including a charitable donation to a nonprofit helmed by Miley Cyrus' self-proclaimed "fairy godmother," Dolly Parton.
However, in a post to Threads thanking Swift and Kelce for their contribution, Parton may be taking cues from "Rumpelstiltskin" over "Cinderella." The video of the country music icon (who's recent illness has forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency) announced how the bride and groom made a $2 million donation to the singer's Imagination Library — an organization that sends free books to children across the U.S. and world. Besides being "blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude," the "Jolene" singer took the opportunity to make one additional request.
"Now, it's evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives," Parton suggested. "Hey, when you have your first born, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby." While this deal from the original 1812 German tale by the Brothers Grimm was meant to pay off the ultimate debt, Kelce and Swift have hopefully paid it forward enough to avoid the heavy tax. Although, their future children will undoubtedly be stacked with free books for life.
Dolly Parton's joke may be relationship advice in disguise
Although Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding is obviously a happy affair, it's been a very serious operation. From reportedly sending NDAs for guests to sign to arranging strict permits for their Madison Square Garden venue, it's safe to say that the production of the wedding itself is no joke. However, Dolly Parton's humorous thanks may be the key to a long and happy marriage.
Parton and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, were happily in love for over 60 years before his tragic passing in March 2025. In a 2022 interview with ET Canada, the "I Will Always Love You" singer shared, "We both have a warped sense of humor. And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you're married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can't take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it" (via People).
Parton's humor and wit are also part of her signature starpower — affectionately referred to as "Dollyisms." In fact, there's even one notable quote about the fact that the star never had children of her own. She told Today in 2017, "I think it probably was [God's] plan for me not to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine. And they are now." For Kelce and Swift's sake, we can hope that Parton was just joking — but who wouldn't want to be part of her big happy family?