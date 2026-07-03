Prince William Appears With Travis Kelce On Taylor Swift Wedding Day — But Not In The Way Fans Hoped

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding gets closer, the comparisons between their celebration and the wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, keep coming. Of course, for Swifties and royal fans, the real match made in heaven would be for William and Kate to be among Taylor and Travis' 1,000 guests. Months ago, it seemed like a real possibility that the Waleses might score an invite. William kept hope alive in May 2026 when he declared on "Heart Breakfast," "I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see" (via People).

Now, however, William's ambiguity makes a lot more sense. While William and Kate won't be attending Taylor and Travis' Madison Square Garden bash, the prince did score an invitation to be on "New Heights," the podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. The show premiered at noon on July 3, 2026 — just hours before Taylor and Travis' ceremony was reported to begin. Fans were ecstatic with anticipation when William's appearance was teased on the show's Instagram page. "This is actually the most iconic thing they could've done today and they did it," one praised. "Wow, you guys have officially outdone yourself!" gushed another.

During William's "New Heights" interview, Travis indicated the prince's appearance had been planned for a while, back when the two of them had been hanging out and chatting about sports. True to this theme, rather than talking about Travis' big relationship milestone, the trio kept their conversation primarily focused on football, both the British and the American kind.