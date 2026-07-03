Prince William Appears With Travis Kelce On Taylor Swift Wedding Day — But Not In The Way Fans Hoped
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding gets closer, the comparisons between their celebration and the wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, keep coming. Of course, for Swifties and royal fans, the real match made in heaven would be for William and Kate to be among Taylor and Travis' 1,000 guests. Months ago, it seemed like a real possibility that the Waleses might score an invite. William kept hope alive in May 2026 when he declared on "Heart Breakfast," "I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see" (via People).
Now, however, William's ambiguity makes a lot more sense. While William and Kate won't be attending Taylor and Travis' Madison Square Garden bash, the prince did score an invitation to be on "New Heights," the podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. The show premiered at noon on July 3, 2026 — just hours before Taylor and Travis' ceremony was reported to begin. Fans were ecstatic with anticipation when William's appearance was teased on the show's Instagram page. "This is actually the most iconic thing they could've done today and they did it," one praised. "Wow, you guys have officially outdone yourself!" gushed another.
During William's "New Heights" interview, Travis indicated the prince's appearance had been planned for a while, back when the two of them had been hanging out and chatting about sports. True to this theme, rather than talking about Travis' big relationship milestone, the trio kept their conversation primarily focused on football, both the British and the American kind.
William and the Kelces had a poignant first meeting
During William, Prince of Wales' "New Heights" appearance, he, Travis Kelce, and Jason Kelce reminisced about the first time they met. While William's 2013 meeting with Taylor Swift resulted in him feeling embarrassed after singing with her onstage, he didn't meet the Kelces until June 2024. As William later admitted, it was a "brutal" year for his family since Catherine, Princess of Wales was in treatment for cancer at the time. Happily, William's attendance at Taylor's London concert seemed to be an uplifting moment for him, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The prince and his kids looked delighted as they posed for pics with Taylor and Travis.
The feeling was mutual, as Travis recalled on the July 3, 2026 "New Heights" episode. "That was honestly one of the coolest moments ever, was meeting you and the little ones that day," he affirmed. Just like Charlotte is a major Swiftie, Jason is a big fan of the princess. "Princess Charlotte was still the highlight for me," Jason declared, before mentioning his own daughters.
Jason made similar comments back in 2024, when the brothers recorded a "New Heights" episode during their London trip. At the time, Jason was particularly impressed by Charlotte's thoughtful questions. Both brothers complimented the prince's skills as a father. "I love it when parents ask their kids to be vocal," Travis explained. Although the brothers were candid that they had been nervous during that initial meeting, two years later the trio had a relaxed, easy camaraderie during William's guest appearance, with plenty of laughing and joking.